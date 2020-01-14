The Aston Martin DBX is almost ready for prime time

  • Aston Martin DBX
Meet Aston Martin's first SUV, the DBX.

The DBX will compete with other luxury-performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne.

The DBX isn't quite ready yet; our first test involves a prototype, driven in Oman.

The DBX shares its 4.0-liter V8 engine with the Vantage coupe.

Engine output is rated at 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Aston Martin claims a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds.

Top speed? 181 mph.

The DBX will go on sale later this year.

Expect a price tag well into six-digit territory.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Aston Martin DBX prototype from our first drive in Oman.

