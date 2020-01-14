GMC Terrain AT4 rounds out the lineup

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

When GMC debuted the 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL, it showed off a brand-new AT4 variant. Right on the heels of that premiere, we now have the first photos of another new AT4 treatment -- this time on the compact Terrain SUV -- straight from its unveiling at a media event in Vail, Colorado on Tuesday.

We don't yet have any official details, but the Terrain AT4 looks to follow in the footsteps of its larger siblings. AT4 models get unique wheels and badges, as well as body cladding, giving it a slightly more tough-guy look. Inside, expect to see leather-trimmed seating and a host of standard equipment; AT4 models are usually positioned near the top of the trim walk on their respective models.

The introduction of the Terrain AT4 also introduces a facelift for the small SUV, with modestly tweaked grille and headlamp shapes. These changes are similar to the ones seen on the refreshed Canyon pickup, which -- you'll never believe it -- also gets a new AT4 spec for 2021.

We'll have more information about the Terrain AT4's specifics in the very near future, as well as other details about the SUV's refresh.