2020 Audi SQ8, SQ7 squeeze into brand's performance SUV lineup

Audi

Audi, not to have a single niche unfilled in its crossover and SUV lineup, has two more vehicles coming to dealers quite soon. These ones are a little hotter than the typical Audi crossover roaming around the shopping plaza, however.

It's the arrival of the Audi SQ8 and SQ7. The German luxury brand on Monday said both models will make the trip to the US with an expected arrival in late spring this year. The SQ8 will sitting squarely beneath the 2020 RS Q8 and its supercar-like performance; the SQ7 is the first performance model for the SUV, which recently had a date with the refresh department.

Audi

For both the larger SQ7 and the smaller, sleeker SQ8, there's a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood that provides 500 horsepower. Shuffling the power to all four wheels (there's Quattro all-wheel drive, of course) is an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either SUV should be good for a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.3 seconds and boast a top speed of 155 mph. All-wheel steering will be standard on both SUVs as well.

The options list of performance goodies will feature some standout features. There's a sport differential that can funnel 80% of the power to the rear axle, there's active roll stabilization to stiffen things up when the driver starts to let the SUV's hair down and to jazz things up there will be gigantic 22-inch wheels available for the SQ8. Either 20- or 21-inch wheels will be standard.

We'll certainly get the full details and learn how much these brutes will cost closer to their launch date in the US. For those who simply can't wait, the RS Q8 is already here and ups the ante with 600 hp.