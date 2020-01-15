Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, Boxster GTS go flat-six once again

Enlarge Image Porsche

Turbocharged boxer-four engines took over the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster lineups some time ago, but last year, Porsche reversed course with the 718 Cayman GT4, the 718 Spyder and its 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer-six engine.

Today, we can share good news again, Porsche fanatics. The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS and Boxster GTS are going flat-six once again, and there's a familiar engine in the middle of the car. It's none other than a related version of the same 4.0-liter flat-six found in the 718 Cayman GT4, totally naturally aspirated and all.

Here, Porsche said it makes 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque. That's 29 hp more, and the engine matches the turbocharged boxer-four's torque rating. Another surprise: the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster are going three-pedals only. The PDK transmission is out, and it's a manual transmission only for buyers with the new cars' arrivals.

Wringing the engine out will see it rev to 7,800 rpm and the sounds should be downright delightful, thanks to a standard sports exhaust system from Porsche, complete with a GT4-like twin tailpipe finish. Also like the GT4 model is the engine's ability to shut down two cylinder banks when the driver isn't asking much of the power plant.

Keeping things planted is Porsche's Active Suspension Management system and Stability Management. The former drops the car by 0.78 inches compared to the standard 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster. Porsche's torque vectoring system and a mechanical limited-slip differential are also onboard.

Hiding behind 20-inch wheels are larger 13.8-inch cross-drilled brake rotors with six-piston calipers. The rear rotors grow to 13 inches on the dot. Ceramic carbon brakes will be optional, just expect to pay quite the price.

The cabin remains delightful looking with Alcantara all over, specifically covering the center seat sections, wheel rim and center console. In the 718 Cayman GTS, the material spreads to the A-pillars and headliner. Carbon fiber trim is standard, though options are on the table, and one last interior package will have Porsche embroider the GTS logo in numerous spots throughout the cabin. A 7-inch touchscreen is also standard equipment for infotainment needs.

We'll see this pair of lovely machines hit Porsche dealers this summer. Look for a starting price just under $90,000 when they hit the road.