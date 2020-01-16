2021 Genesis GV80 hits the streets of Seoul

Just days after Genesis debuted the GV80, we take it for a spin around Seoul, South Korea.
The GV80 goes on sale in South Korea first, with other countries to follow.
The GV80 is Genesis' first SUV.
It rides on a completely new platform that will go on to underpin several other Genesis products.
The Korean-spec tester seen here is powered by a diesel 3.0-liter I6.
In the US, the GV80 will be offered with a pair of turbocharged engines.
The largest engine, a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6, will be a brand-new powerplant unique to the Genesis brand.
The GV80 comes with a number of new tech features, including an advanced active road noise cancellation system.
Look for the Genesis GV80 to go on sale in the US later this year.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Genesis GV80.