2021 Genesis G80 reviewed, Volkswagen Golf R revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at our most important stories for the week ending Nov. 7.

2021 Genesis G80

This is a very good car.

 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's been a long, long week, Roadshow readers. So, we invite you to take a breath and enjoy the best of the auto world this week with us because a lot happened.

We drove some really great cars, from the 2021 Genesis G80 to the Chevrolet Corvette convertible. We also saw the new Volkswagen Golf R debut and learned when the next-generation Subaru BRZ will show up.

Dive in below for the best of Roadshow from Nov. 1-7.

Top reviews

2021 Genesis G80 3.5T is one heck of a luxury car

We've anticipated the 2021 Genesis G80 for a long time now and Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got a chance to drive the 3.5T trim. In short, it's quite a car. Do read his words about this scrumptious sedan.

2021 Genesis G80 3.5T first drive review.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

Krok also had a go in the 2021 Chevy Corvette convertible. It's the same great mid-engine sports car we really do like, but the way this new hard-top roof works may give buyers a good reason to look past the coupe.

2021 Chevy Corvette convertible review.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

Wow, Krok got some really great cars this week. He also penned words about the 2021 Audi RS6 review. Basically? It'll do whatever you want it to -- especially drive like a hell of a good car.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant review.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain is ruggedly handsome

Top news

Audi RS E-Tron GT hides big power under its camouflage

Top videos

10:14

How to change a tire

Brian Cooley shows you how to change a tire the best way and make life easier.

5:37

Hummer EV close-up

Reviews Editor Emme Hall got a good look at the new electric pickup truck, and who better to get her hands on it?