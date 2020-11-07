2021 Genesis G80 reviewed, Volkswagen Golf R revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's been a long, long week, Roadshow readers. So, we invite you to take a breath and enjoy the best of the auto world this week with us because a lot happened.

We drove some really great cars, from the 2021 Genesis G80 to the Chevrolet Corvette convertible. We also saw the new Volkswagen Golf R debut and learned when the next-generation Subaru BRZ will show up.

Dive in below for the best of Roadshow from Nov. 1-7.

Top reviews

We've anticipated the 2021 Genesis G80 for a long time now and Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got a chance to drive the 3.5T trim. In short, it's quite a car. Do read his words about this scrumptious sedan.

Click here to read our 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T first drive review.

Krok also had a go in the 2021 Chevy Corvette convertible. It's the same great mid-engine sports car we really do like, but the way this new hard-top roof works may give buyers a good reason to look past the coupe.

Click here to read our 2021 Chevy Corvette convertible review.

Wow, Krok got some really great cars this week. He also penned words about the 2021 Audi RS6 review. Basically? It'll do whatever you want it to -- especially drive like a hell of a good car.

Click here to read our 2021 Audi RS6 Avant review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: The best way to change a flat tire

How to change a tire

Brian Cooley shows you how to change a tire the best way and make life easier.

Now playing: Watch this: Hummer EV: Yeah, it'll off-road

Hummer EV close-up

Reviews Editor Emme Hall got a good look at the new electric pickup truck, and who better to get her hands on it?