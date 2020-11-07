2021 Genesis G80 reviewed, Volkswagen Golf R revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's been a long, long week, Roadshow readers. So, we invite you to take a breath and enjoy the best of the auto world this week with us because a lot happened.
We drove some really great cars, from the 2021 Genesis G80 to the Chevrolet Corvette convertible. We also saw the new Volkswagen Golf R debut and learned when the next-generation Subaru BRZ will show up.
Dive in below for the best of Roadshow from Nov. 1-7.
Top reviews
2021 Genesis G80 3.5T is one heck of a luxury carSee all photos
We've anticipated the 2021 Genesis G80 for a long time now and Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got a chance to drive the 3.5T trim. In short, it's quite a car. Do read his words about this scrumptious sedan.
Click here to read our 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T first drive review.
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk spaceSee all photos
Krok also had a go in the 2021 Chevy Corvette convertible. It's the same great mid-engine sports car we really do like, but the way this new hard-top roof works may give buyers a good reason to look past the coupe.
Click here to read our 2021 Chevy Corvette convertible review.
2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagonSee all photos
Wow, Krok got some really great cars this week. He also penned words about the 2021 Audi RS6 review. Basically? It'll do whatever you want it to -- especially drive like a hell of a good car.
Click here to read our 2021 Audi RS6 Avant review.
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain is ruggedly handsomeSee all photos
Top news
- Hey there, Golf R: The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R dropped with a drift mode and a manual transmission.
- Tesla bankruptcy? Almost: CEO Elon Musk revealed there was a time when the automaker neared the end of the line.
- 2021 Toyota Mirai is almost here: Toyota said its latest fuel cell-powered Mirai will launch this December.
- Go deeper with the new Model 3: Tesla gave the Model 3 quite a few updates -- you can get a close look at them in this new video.
- New BRZ!: Yes, we are getting a new Subaru BRZ and it's coming later this month.
- Taycan it to the limit: We took Porsche's electric sedan to the automaker's Experience Center. And it was fun.
Audi RS E-Tron GT hides big power under its camouflageSee all photos
Top videos
How to change a tire
Brian Cooley shows you how to change a tire the best way and make life easier.
Hummer EV close-up
Reviews Editor Emme Hall got a good look at the new electric pickup truck, and who better to get her hands on it?
Discuss: 2021 Genesis G80 reviewed, Volkswagen Golf R revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.