2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant
  • 2021 Audi RS6 Avant

Having a friend who owns a station wagon is like having a friend who's a vegan or who owns a rescue dog: You're never going to hear the end of it. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 33

The era of crossovers has given these low-slug longroofs new life among a small but vocal subset of automotive fans who want you to wake up and realize that not everybody needs a sun-blotting SUV. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 33

The 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is treated like a demigod in this circle, and for good reason: It combines ample storage and enough torque to affect plate tectonics in a package that makes for one of the most compelling daily drivers for sale today.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 33

The RS6 Avant has a single competitor in the US: The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, which costs a little more and produces a little more power while returning quicker acceleration figures (3.0 seconds to 60 mph versus the Audi's 3.5) and offering a few extra cubes of cargo capacity.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 33

That said, the Merc's aesthetics are far more subdued inside and out, so it's mostly a manner of personal taste, especially at this price stratum.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 33

If you really dislike wagons for some reason, there's always the RS7, too.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 33

Fast wagons are few and far between, and the RS6 Avant is usually relegated to forbidden fruit status in the US, so consider this one a special treat. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 33

With performance chops to spare and a properly luxurious interior that can hold more than you'd expect, there's a good reason why people fawn over the RS6. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 33

If you aren't quite ready to embrace the crossover life, this middle-grounder presents a hard opportunity to pass up.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 33

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 33
Now Reading

2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

Up Next

2019 Audi A6: Low-key, high-tech
Uber and Lyft win major victory as Proposition 22 passes

Uber and Lyft win major victory as Proposition 22 passes

by
California's Proposition 22 passes in big win for Uber and Lyft

California's Proposition 22 passes in big win for Uber and Lyft

by
2022 Volkswagen Golf R revealed with even hotter hatch performance

2022 Volkswagen Golf R revealed with even hotter hatch performance

by
Chevy Silverado falls behind F-Series, Ram in pickup truck sales race

Chevy Silverado falls behind F-Series, Ram in pickup truck sales race

by
Tesla bankruptcy? It nearly happened amid Model 3 scale-up, Elon Musk reveals

Tesla bankruptcy? It nearly happened amid Model 3 scale-up, Elon Musk reveals

by