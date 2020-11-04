Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

Without the removable roof panel, you can enjoy the sun without losing the ability to, you know, carry things.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
1 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

All Chevrolet Corvettes are convertibles, when you think about it.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
2 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

 A removable roof panel turns the standard Corvette coupe into something sunnier, but there's one problem -- stowing it renders the rear trunk otherwise useless, so it's hard to take in the sun and, say, go to the grocery store.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
3 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Enter the Corvette Convertible, which picks up a whole slew of new tricks in the move to a mid-engine layout, tricks that might make the drop-top an even more appealing car than the coupe.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
4 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While the Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is more expensive than the coupe, it's still an absolute performance bargain.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
5 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Look at its competitive set: The Acura NSX costs twice as much (in addition to being coupe-only), and you might need a second mortgage for something with a McLaren badge on it.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
6 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Hell, even the longtime-rival Porsche 911 Cabriolet can't be had for anything less than six figures.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
7 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Just like the coupe, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is practically in a class all its own.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
8 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 'vert takes the impressive performance of the coupe and lops off the top in exchange for… very little, actually. 

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
9 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's one of the least compromised drop-tops available today.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
10 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
11 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
12 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
13 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
14 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
15 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
16 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
17 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
18 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
19 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
20 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
21 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
22 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
23 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
24 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
25 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
26 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
27 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
