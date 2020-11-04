2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

Without the removable roof panel, you can enjoy the sun without losing the ability to, you know, carry things.
All Chevrolet Corvettes are convertibles, when you think about it.
A removable roof panel turns the standard Corvette coupe into something sunnier, but there's one problem -- stowing it renders the rear trunk otherwise useless, so it's hard to take in the sun and, say, go to the grocery store.
Enter the Corvette Convertible, which picks up a whole slew of new tricks in the move to a mid-engine layout, tricks that might make the drop-top an even more appealing car than the coupe.
While the Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is more expensive than the coupe, it's still an absolute performance bargain.
Look at its competitive set: The Acura NSX costs twice as much (in addition to being coupe-only), and you might need a second mortgage for something with a McLaren badge on it.
Hell, even the longtime-rival Porsche 911 Cabriolet can't be had for anything less than six figures.
Just like the coupe, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is practically in a class all its own.
The 'vert takes the impressive performance of the coupe and lops off the top in exchange for… very little, actually.
It's one of the least compromised drop-tops available today.
