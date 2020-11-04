2022 Subaru BRZ will debut Nov. 18 with sleeker styling

Subaru

Last month Subaru announced that the next-generation BRZ sports coupe would debut later this fall, and now we know the exact date: Nov. 18. Subaru launched a page on its website with a countdown for the reveal, as well as a new teaser photo and video to tide us over for the next few weeks.

The new teaser shows the BRZ's headlight, which retains a similar C-shaped DRL to the current model, but looks sleeker and smoother overall. We can also see a sculpted hood that flows into a lower, longer nose, and the new BRZ's fender flares look wider. The upper section of the front bumper is also visible, showing a fang-like design element, and it seems like the new BRZ's mouth won't be as large and fish-like as the current one. Subaru's previous teaser image of the front wheel and fender of the BRZ revealed what seems to be a real, functional fender vent.

Less revealing is the teaser video on Subaru's site, which mostly shows clips of twisty mountainous roads backed by the sounds of the BRZ's engine. At the very end you can catch a glimpse of the BRZ from a rear three-quarter angle, but it's from far away and purposefully blurred to obscure the design of the car.

There's more good news, though. Attendees to Subiefest last month were given a preview of a camo'd BRZ, and some photos were posted to the internet that give us a much better look at the redesigned car. As you can see from the Instagram post below, the 2022 BRZ's profile is largely the same as the outgoing car's, but the trunklid has an integrated, almost ducktail-like spoiler and more attractive angular taillights. Large intakes below the headlights are visible too, as is the prominent fender vent.

While we don't know any concrete details yet, it's likely the 2022 BRZ will ride on the same rear-drive platform as the current car, albeit with some changes and upgrades. There's the possibility of a turbocharged engine too, but we aren't getting our hopes up for that. One thing we do know is that the 2022 BRZ will yet again be joined by a Toyota 86 sibling, as the partnership between the two brands was expanded last year.

Subaru says fans can sign up for email updates on its website, so there's a chance more info and teasers will continue to trickle out over the next two weeks ahead of the reveal.