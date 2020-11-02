2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain is ruggedly handsome

This rugged wagon is the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain.
Inside, it's all luxury and the latest and greatest multimedia tech.
Outside, it's a butch-looking wagon.
The All-Terrain sits 2 inches higher off the ground than the old E450 wagon.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbo I6 engine with mild-hybrid technology.
These optional 20-inch wheels don't really help the off-road cred.
Fold the rear seats flat and this wagon can haul 64 cubic feet of cargo.
The cabin is nicely appointed.
The 2021 E-Class All-Terrain starts at $68,650 including destination.
