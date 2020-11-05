  • Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi on Thursday published key figures for the upcoming RS E-Tron GT.    

The company's upcoming production electric performance car will utilize two electric motors, one at each axle, to produce a net 590 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque.     

An overboost function will provide a temporary surge to 646 hp and its top speed is limited to 155 mph.    

That pair of electric motors will provide enough motive force to shoot this bad boy to 62 mph in less than 3.5 seconds, although the automaker declined to produce a specific figure.     

We can draw a bit of context from the car with which the RS E-Tron GT shares a platform: The Porsche Taycan.    

The Audi's figures place it between the 429-to-482-horsepower Taycan 4S and the 616-horsepower Taycan Turbo.     

Considering the Taycan Turbo needs just 3 seconds to hit 60 mph, the RS E-Tron GT's official numbers shouldn't be too far behind that figure, but confirmation is likely a ways away still.

As for when we should expect to see the real thing, it shouldn't be long.     

Audi says that both the base E-Tron GT and the RS E-Tron GT will be in dealer showrooms by this coming summer.    

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Audi RS E-Tron GT.

Audi RS E-Tron GT hides big power under its camouflage

