Tesla Model 3 updates: Take a closer look at the refreshed electric sedan

Tesla rolled out a refreshed Model 3 sedan last month that brought a host of updates and changes. Namely, the electric sedan boasts longer driving ranges across the board and quicker acceleration times, plus a heat pump. But that's not all Tesla did.

Hong Kong-based YouTube channel UpCar is one of the first to go hands-on with the tweaked sedan as they start to ship out to new owners around the world, and the video shows off many of the smaller updates Tesla made. We mentioned it in our first story on the updated Model 3, but visually, the car deletes all the chrome from the outside. A new darker, smokey trim looks a whole lot better. The Model 3 Performance also gets some very nice wheels, too.

What you don't see is the addition of double-paned glass to improve sound deadening inside the car -- a new feature for the car. Ditto for the powered trunk. Inside, things change, too, including the center console. The piano black finish is out in favor of a gray finish far less likely to attract smudges. The center portion also boasts a new sliding function when retracting inward. A wireless phone charger and USB-C ports in the rear round out the major interior changes.

Take a look at all the major changes in UpCar's video above.