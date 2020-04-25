2020 Subaru WRX STI tested, Audi A3 goes mild hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

We've made it to the weekend, Roadshow readers. Yes, it's the weekend, even though time feels like a blur these days.
Our staff's been mighty busy this week still, as we tested the 2020 Subaru WRX STI, had seat time in the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and covered the new Audi A3 that's coming to the US with a mild-hybrid powertrain. The best of this week lies below, so grab a beverage and dive in.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from April 19 to 25.
Top reviews
2020 Subaru WRX STI
The latest Subaru WRX STI is an oldie, but a goodie. Managing Editor Steven Ewing got behind the wheel of a Series White variant (with amazing bronze-colored wheels) and found this old friend is still quite young at heart.
2020 Cadillac CT5
The Cadillac CTS is out and the CT5 is in. Slightly smaller than the CTS, the CT5 is supposed to split the difference better with the smaller CT4. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent some time with Cadillac's new sedan and found it's a definite improvement, but it's still shy of greatness.
2020 Mazda6
It has the driving chops, but it's still mighty fancy. Although there's a lot of good going on, Krok wonders if that leaves the Mazda6 a tad confused about what it actually wants to accomplish. Did the automaker balance posh feelings and sporty vibes?
Top news
- A floating Cybertruck?: Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned the upcoming Cybertruck will be able to float for a period of time in the water. It's unclear why it will, but at least we know the electronics will survive some pretty rough stuff.
- Oil goes negative: The price of a barrel of oil dipped negative for the first time in history this week. Yes, some companies were paying customers to just take the resource off their hands as fears over demand and storage sunk in.
- A3 returns as a hybrid: The 2021 Audi A3 broke cover this week and it's coming with a mild-hybrid powertrain to keep the small sedan super frugal.
- Focus RS is dead: Ford's hot hatchback won't be returning as emissions regulations struck the car off the table. Not even a hybrid powertrain could save the RS.
- Car values sink: Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, experts estimate your car is likely worth 10% less now as values tank and the market navigates uncertainty.
- Mazda's got rotary on the mind: A new patent in Japan showed Mazda's still thinking about a rotary engine. The patent pairs a rotary engine with a super complex hybrid powertrain, but it sounds awesome -- and Mazda told us it wants fans to express where they want to see it. You all better say RX-9.
Top videos
2020 Toyota Supra vs. C8 Corvette
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has driven both the Supra and Corvette, and while they're certainly not direct competitors, they try to accomplish the same goal: a fun-to-drive experience. Stevens tries to answer one simple question and proclaim which one is best.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E's name is brilliant
Reviews Editor Craig Cole explains why, despite so much backlash, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's name is actually brilliant. Seriously, he's got a good point.
2020 Subaru Legacy
It's a little boring, but it sure is practical. The 2020 Subaru Legacy doesn't rewrite the playbook for sedans, but it nails the basics. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin just isn't sure why someone would choose it over an Outback.
