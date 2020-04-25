2020 Subaru WRX STI tested, Audi A3 goes mild hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

We've made it to the weekend, Roadshow readers. Yes, it's the weekend, even though time feels like a blur these days.

Our staff's been mighty busy this week still, as we tested the 2020 Subaru WRX STI, had seat time in the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and covered the new Audi A3 that's coming to the US with a mild-hybrid powertrain. The best of this week lies below, so grab a beverage and dive in.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from April 19 to 25.

Top reviews

2020 Subaru WRX STI

The latest Subaru WRX STI is an oldie, but a goodie. Managing Editor Steven Ewing got behind the wheel of a Series White variant (with amazing bronze-colored wheels) and found this old friend is still quite young at heart.

Click here to read our 2020 Subaru WRX STI review.

2020 Cadillac CT5

The Cadillac CTS is out and the CT5 is in. Slightly smaller than the CTS, the CT5 is supposed to split the difference better with the smaller CT4. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent some time with Cadillac's new sedan and found it's a definite improvement, but it's still shy of greatness.

Click here to read our 2020 Cadillac CT5 review.

2020 Mazda6

It has the driving chops, but it's still mighty fancy. Although there's a lot of good going on, Krok wonders if that leaves the Mazda6 a tad confused about what it actually wants to accomplish. Did the automaker balance posh feelings and sporty vibes?

Click here to read our 2020 Mazda6 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Toyota Supra vs. Chevrolet Corvette: The 2 best...

2020 Toyota Supra vs. C8 Corvette

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has driven both the Supra and Corvette, and while they're certainly not direct competitors, they try to accomplish the same goal: a fun-to-drive experience. Stevens tries to answer one simple question and proclaim which one is best.

Now playing: Watch this: Here's why Ford is smart to call its new, all-electric...

The Ford Mustang Mach-E's name is brilliant

Reviews Editor Craig Cole explains why, despite so much backlash, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's name is actually brilliant. Seriously, he's got a good point.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Subaru Legacy: Sure-footed, sedate sedan

2020 Subaru Legacy

It's a little boring, but it sure is practical. The 2020 Subaru Legacy doesn't rewrite the playbook for sedans, but it nails the basics. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin just isn't sure why someone would choose it over an Outback.