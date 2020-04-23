2020 BMW M8 Competition is a proper performer

Some well-heeled folks don't buy BMW's M vehicles because they want stonking power or immense handling prowess – they buy them because they're the most expensive variants on offer.
No one is immune to vanity.
Normally, I'm fine with that, because it means OEMs will keep makin' the things.
But the 2020 BMW M8 Competition might want to be offered with a warning sticker: "Sacrifices must be made."
While the 8 Series is technically considered a grand tourer, the 2020 M8 Competition leans hard on the last part of its name, making many GT-flavored cuts in order to squeeze out every inch of performance.
Some people are fine with a harsher ride if it means better handling, but people who want something that can be soft should stick with the 840i or M850i instead
There's no shortage of BMW's best efforts in the 2020 M8 Competition. It will perform to within an inch of its life and impress everyone along the way.
It looks the absolute business inside and out, with the former packing plenty of luxurious and technologically advanced offerings.
But unless you are either constantly at a racetrack or someone who is literally only purchasing it for peacocking, the M8 Competition will be too much for most mere mortals.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 BMW M8 Competition.