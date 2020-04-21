  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
  • Audi A3 Sedan, 2021
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
11
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
12
of 13
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
13
of 13
Now Reading

2021 Audi A3 sedan is a muscly mild-hybrid

Up Next

2019 Audi E-Tron basking in the desert sun
2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts wild new design, mild-hybrid option

2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts wild new design, mild-hybrid option

3:52
2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts bold new look, mild-hybrid option

2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts bold new look, mild-hybrid option

by
Triton Model H is a Chevy Suburban-size EV with a claimed 700-mile range

Triton Model H is a Chevy Suburban-size EV with a claimed 700-mile range

by
Uber to Levandowski: We won't pay your $179 million debt to Google

Uber to Levandowski: We won't pay your $179 million debt to Google

by
Faraday Future participates in federal pandemic loan program

Faraday Future participates in federal pandemic loan program

by