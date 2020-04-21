2020 Cadillac CT5 is a step forward

  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5

Before GM's premier marque takes a swan dive into the pool of electrification, it has some more traditional new vehicles on the way. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 27

One of them is the 2020 CT5, a replacement for the CTS that aims to slot right into the busy compact-luxury sedan segment.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 27

After several hours behind the wheel of a V6 model, I think GM's core competencies are on display, but so are some of the automaker's usual missteps.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 27

I liked the way the outgoing Cadillac CTS looked, and I have plenty of praise to offer this new body.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 27

The CT5's fastback silhouette makes the car look more fashionable, as every automaker under the sun has decided that a racy roofline is the way to go.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 27

While it's not as rectilinear as the outgoing CTS, there are still some sharp lines front and rear that give the CT5 some aggression.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 27

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 is a big step forward for GM's fanciest child.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 27

Attention to detail is way up, while GM continues to do what it does best in terms of infotainment technology and powertrain prowess, and it's finally rolling out a car that complements these strengths, rather than existing despite them.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 27

It's not perfect, as the automaker still has some growing up to do, but the CT5 is proof that Cadillac is moving in the right direction.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 27

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new Cadillac CT5.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 27
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 27
Now Reading

2020 Cadillac CT5 is a step forward

Up Next

2021 Cadillac Escalade ups its luxury and tech game
2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts wild new design, mild-hybrid option

2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts wild new design, mild-hybrid option

3:52
2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts bold new look, mild-hybrid option

2021 Audi A3 sedan debuts bold new look, mild-hybrid option

by
Triton Model H is a Chevy Suburban-size EV with a claimed 700-mile range

Triton Model H is a Chevy Suburban-size EV with a claimed 700-mile range

by
Uber to Levandowski: We won't pay your $179 million debt to Google

Uber to Levandowski: We won't pay your $179 million debt to Google

by
Faraday Future participates in federal pandemic loan program

Faraday Future participates in federal pandemic loan program

by