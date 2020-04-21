2020 Cadillac CT5 is a step forward

Before GM's premier marque takes a swan dive into the pool of electrification, it has some more traditional new vehicles on the way.
One of them is the 2020 CT5, a replacement for the CTS that aims to slot right into the busy compact-luxury sedan segment.
After several hours behind the wheel of a V6 model, I think GM's core competencies are on display, but so are some of the automaker's usual missteps.
I liked the way the outgoing Cadillac CTS looked, and I have plenty of praise to offer this new body.
The CT5's fastback silhouette makes the car look more fashionable, as every automaker under the sun has decided that a racy roofline is the way to go.
While it's not as rectilinear as the outgoing CTS, there are still some sharp lines front and rear that give the CT5 some aggression.
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 is a big step forward for GM's fanciest child.
Attention to detail is way up, while GM continues to do what it does best in terms of infotainment technology and powertrain prowess, and it's finally rolling out a car that complements these strengths, rather than existing despite them.
It's not perfect, as the automaker still has some growing up to do, but the CT5 is proof that Cadillac is moving in the right direction.
