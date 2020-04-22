Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport get the plug-in treatment

Land Rover's hit two of its SUVs with the electrification stick.
The Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e plug-in hybrid and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e plug-in hybrid debuted Wednesday.
These SUVs have really, really long names.
They'll go a long way on just electricity; the Discovery Sport P300e will do an estimated 38 miles and the Evoque will do an estimated 41 miles.
The powertrain pairs a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and an electric motor.
Both SUVs provide 305 horsepower and 372 pound-feet of torque.
A new eight-speed automatic handles shifts.
Of course, all-wheel drive is standard still.
The two SUVs are available to order in the UK now, but Land Rover has no plans to sell either model in the US.