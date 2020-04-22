  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover's hit two of its SUVs with the electrification stick.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

The Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e plug-in hybrid and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e plug-in hybrid debuted Wednesday.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

These SUVs have really, really long names.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

They'll go a long way on just electricity; the Discovery Sport P300e will do an estimated 38 miles and the Evoque will do an estimated 41 miles.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

The powertrain pairs a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and an electric motor.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Both SUVs provide 305 horsepower and 372 pound-feet of torque.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

A new eight-speed automatic handles shifts.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Of course, all-wheel drive is standard still.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

The two SUVs are available to order in the UK now, but Land Rover has no plans to sell either model in the US.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e PHEV

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport get the plug-in treatment

