2020 Subaru WRX STI looks good in limited-run Series White duds

Say hello to the 2020 Subaru WRX STI.
This one is the limited-edition Series White, of which only 500 will be sold.
The Series White gets its name from the Ceramic White paint.
Series White cars also get black badges.
The best part, though, is the Series White-exclusive set of 19-inch, matte-bronze BBS wheels.
The STI is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer four, delivering 310 horsepower.
And yes, the STI still has that wing.
A six-speed manual is the only transmission available.
STIs come with standard LED headlights.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Subaru WRX STI Series White.