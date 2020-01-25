2020 Ford Super Duty tested, Corvette sells for millions and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Well, Roadshow readers, one more week is officially in the books. There weren't any major milestones to speak of over the past seven days, just a steady week of news and reviews from the ever-changing auto industry.

Here's a look back at what was most important from Jan. 19 to 25.

Top reviews

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty

When it comes time to do serious truck stuff, you need serious capability. The 2020 Ford Super Duty brings a ton of power -- more than 1,000 pound-feet of torque -- to the party, with a number of technological advancements that make it better equipped to compete with the segment's heavy hitters.

Click here to read our full 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty first drive.

2020 Bentley Continental GT

As far as big, stylish coupes are concerned, none carry themselves quite as lavishly as Bentley's Continental GT. It's a perfect companion for long dries on winding roads, but as we found out after a week behind the wheel, it's just as fantastic when you're slumming it in traffic.

Click here to read our full 2020 Bentley Continental GT review.

2020 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai's littlest SUV is the 2020 Venue, a brand-new offering that sneaks in under $20,000. It's a little crossover with a big personality, and following our first drive in Australia a few months ago, we took a second spin in the Venue on the busy streets of Miami.

Click here to read our full 2020 Hyundai Venue second drive.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Bentley Bentayga Speed: The world's fastest production...

One speedy Bentley

Our Carfection team takes a closer look at the world's fastest production SUV, the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Honda Clarity PHEV: Fuel-efficient and flexible

Honda Clarity: Fuel-efficient and flexible

It certainly isn't the prettiest thing on four wheels, but with its great blend of fuel efficiency and interior space, the Honda Clarity is a plug-in hybrid we could easily live with.

Now playing: Watch this: GMC developing trailer braking tech to stop on a dime

Trick trailering tech

GMC wants to make towing safer. At a recent event in Vail, Colorado, we got a closer look at some conceptual tech that could make its way to the company's trucks in the coming years.