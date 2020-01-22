2020 Bentley Continental GT is all luxury all the time

Meet the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Coupe.
This is the V8-powered Conti GT, which in my opinion is the one to get.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8.
This big Bentley will sprint to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds.
The 2020 Continental GT Coupe starts around $200,000.
This car has the First Edition spec, which itself is a $47,000 option.
This dark shade of green paint is called Midnight Emerald, and I love it.
The Continental GT has a really luxurious shape.
The Continental GT First Edition rides on 22-inch wheels.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Coupe.