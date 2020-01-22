2020 Bentley Continental GT is all luxury all the time

  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
Meet the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Coupe.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 51

This is the V8-powered Conti GT, which in my opinion is the one to get.

2
of 51

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8.

3
of 51

This big Bentley will sprint to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds.

4
of 51

The 2020 Continental GT Coupe starts around $200,000.

5
of 51

This car has the First Edition spec, which itself is a $47,000 option.

6
of 51

This dark shade of green paint is called Midnight Emerald, and I love it.

7
of 51

The Continental GT has a really luxurious shape.

8
of 51

The Continental GT First Edition rides on 22-inch wheels.

9
of 51

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Coupe.

10
of 51
11
of 51
12
of 51
13
of 51
14
of 51
15
of 51
16
of 51
17
of 51
18
of 51
19
of 51
20
of 51
21
of 51
22
of 51
23
of 51
24
of 51
25
of 51
26
of 51
27
of 51
28
of 51
29
of 51
30
of 51
31
of 51
32
of 51
33
of 51
34
of 51
35
of 51
36
of 51
37
of 51
38
of 51
39
of 51
40
of 51
41
of 51
42
of 51
43
of 51
44
of 51
45
of 51
46
of 51
47
of 51
48
of 51
49
of 51
50
of 51
51
of 51
