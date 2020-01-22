Takata airbag issue lands at Honda again, 1.5 million cars recalled

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Takata is the recall story that has literally followed us into a new decade. After rearing its ugly head a few years ago, automakers are still uncovering the failures of Takata airbag inflators, which have been responsible for deaths and injuries around the globe.

Unfortunately, the problem has come around once again at Honda. The Japanese automaker said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week that it will recall another 1,500,705 vehicles. These vehicles house non-azide driver airbag inflators and can absorb moisture.

If the inflators do absorb moisture -- well-known problem in areas with high humidity and reoccurring temperature cycles -- the inflators could explode when the airbag deploys. The airbag may also under inflate. Both instances increase the risk of injury.

The latest round of Takata problems hits older Honda and Acura models. They include the 1997-1998 Acura 2.2CL, 1998-1999 2.3CL, 1997-1999 3.0CL, 2001 3.2CL, 1998-2000 3.5RL, 1999-2000 3.2TL and Acura MDX from the automaker's luxury marque. Honda vehicles involved include the 1998-2000 Accord Coupe, Accord Sedan, Civic Sedan, Odyssey, 1996-2000 Civic Coupe and the 1997-2000 CR-V.

Replacement parts aren't yet available for the faulty inflators, but Honda plans to notify affected owners starting March 9. Owners will then receive a second letter once parts become available. The fix will see the old inflators replaced with a new design to keep passengers safe in the event the airbags deploy.