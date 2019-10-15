2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Most radical Vette yet?

This is the new 2020 Corvette!
It's also known as C8, the eight generation of the iconic American sports car. But, you might know it by another name, the mid-engined Corvette.
Yes, for this generation Chevrolet has moved the engine behind the driver for the first time.
This creates the potential of a better-handling Corvette than we've ever experienced before, but also creates a car that looks very different than what we've seen.
The proportions are necessarily very different, but so too the airflow. Massive vents aft of the doors pull in air to the mid-mounted, 6.2-liter LT2 V8.
Right now that engine makes 495 horsepower, but for sure there's more to come from the ubiquitous special editions to come.
That engine is connected to a dual-clutch transmission, again a first for Corvette. No more automatic, but no more manual either!
The interior is radically different as well, still showing some Corvette flair but a very different layout. Dig that massive row of buttons running down the transmission tunnel!
But don't worry, it's still a targa. The removable roof still stows in the trunk, which is still big enough for two sets of golf clubs.
The 2020 C8 Corvette starts at $59,995, a stunning price for a high-performance, supercar-fighting, mid-engined powerhouse.