2020 Hyundai Venue is a big ball o' value

The 2020 Hyundai Venue is a promising subcompact SUV.
All Venues come equipped with the same engine.
This 1.6-liter, naturally-aspirated I4 produces just 121 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque.
All-wheel drive is not available. All Venues are front-wheel drive.
A six-speed manual is available on the base trim, but most will make do with a continuously variable transmission.
Manual Venues can achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.
CVT models are a little less thrifty on the highway at 34 mpg, but their urban economy is much better at 30 mpg.
A small display between the gauges offers a quick look at various bits of vehicle data.
The back seat isn't as cramped as you'd expect in a car of this size.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Hyundai Venue.