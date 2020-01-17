2020 Hyundai Venue is a big ball o' value

  • 2020 Hyundai Venue
The 2020 Hyundai Venue is a promising subcompact SUV.

All Venues come equipped with the same engine.     

This 1.6-liter, naturally-aspirated I4 produces just 121 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque.   

All-wheel drive is not available. All Venues are front-wheel drive.

A six-speed manual is available on the base trim, but most will make do with a continuously variable transmission.

Manual Venues can achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.

CVT models are a little less thrifty on the highway at 34 mpg, but their urban economy is much better at 30 mpg.

A small display between the gauges offers a quick look at various bits of vehicle data.

The back seat isn't as cramped as you'd expect in a car of this size.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Hyundai Venue.

