Cruise Origin is the electric, driverless taxi of tomorrow

Tonight, at an event in San Francisco, autonomous vehicle developer Cruise debuted the Cruise Origin: its new vision for a totally drivearless, emissions-free vehicle of tomorrow. And yes, it's another futuristic box-on-wheels that I really, really hate looking at, but this autonomous people mover isn't supposed to be sexy. It's meant to be a safe, spacious and city friendly auto-cab. Origin is a driving appliance or, perhaps more specifically, a not driving appliance built to power an autonomous ride-hailing service sometime in the very near future.

Cruise knows a thing or two about ride-sharing and ride-hailing. It's been testing with a fleet of autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs for the past three years and running an autonomous "Cruise Anywhere" beta test limited to its employees since 2017 -- albeit with a human safety driver on board. Last year, Cruise showcased a fourth-generation version of its self-driving Bolt with no steering wheel, not-so-subtly hinting at its ambitions for Level 5 autonomy.

Cruise

In many ways, the Cruise Origin is the culmination of those ambitions. Details about the vehicle are still extra sparse, but here's what we learned at the unveiling event tonight.

Powering the Origin is a GM-sourced electric motor with the battery pack slung beneath the passenger compartment. We don't have power figures and we don't know range, but these metrics aren't really the point of a low-speed urban shuttle. You probably didn't think about the fuel economy and horsepower of the last Uber or taxi you hailed, and Cruise is smartly reckoning that you probably won't care about the range of the Origin if it can get you where you're going. Cruise CEO Dan Ammann's repeated multiple times during the evening, "This is a service you share, not a product you buy."

The electric powertrain frees up room in the cabin, making sure that as much of the Origin's fairly compact footprint gets dedicated to the passengers as possible. The upright, boxy profile does the rest. Sliding doors help prevent collisions with cyclists and pedestrians when loading or unloading -- though they'll still have to dodge the people that come spilling out of them at each stop. Inside you'll find generous seating and legroom for four passengers with the folding center armrests deployed or up to six souls if you don't mind scrunching in.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Origin has no steering wheel, no pedals and no driver seat; it's designed around complete autonomy with the passengers facing inward toward one another. Facing outward are Cruise's suite of sensors and autonomous software, which the company has been honing and developing over three years and millions of miles of testing in San Francisco, California, Scottsdale, Arizona and Detroit, Michigan

You've got your familiar LiDARs and RADARs and a new, owl-like stereoscopic optical sensor suite that rapidly swivels back and forth, locking onto, recognizing and tracking multiple pedestrians, cyclists and other important details. The Origin features four of these swivelling all-seeing arrays -- one for each vehicle corner -- which can also see in pitch darkness, presumably on the IR spectrum. Cruise calls this blend of sensors "Superhuman Sensing," playing up the advantages they offer over human drivers who can only really look in one direction at a time when they're not being distracted.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Eventually, Cruise plans to build a whole lot of these things, so they've gotta be somewhat economically feasible and scalable. The Origin is built around a modular design that should make them easy to repair and upgrade as new sensor technologies develop; Cruise reckons it can build Origins for about half as much as a traditional EV SUV and keep them on the road for over one million miles each. If they can achieve such a service life, it'll be a pretty solid return on investment for each vehicle built. The modular design also means that Cruise could eventually outfit Origins as delivery vehicles or for other purposes, putting the boxes on wheels to work while the city sleeps.

On the consumer side, Cruise isn't ready to talk about how much its eventual ride-hailing service will be, but estimates that driverless cabs like the Origin can save passengers to $5,000 per year over traditional human-piloted ride hailing services or owning a car, eliminating parking costs, personal vehicle depreciation, insurance, paying and tipping the driver or time wasted driving yourself. Of course, until we know how much an Origin ride will cost, we can't do the math on such a claim.

Cruise also isn't ready to talk about when and where the Origin will be produced -- though it does seem confident that it can and will build it. And questions regarding the timeframe and launch window for the ride-hailing service that the Origin will support are unfalteringly met with a smile and "Stay tuned" from Cruise's representatives. I have been told that we can expect more details to trickle out over the coming weeks, we'll be following this the story of Cruise and its Origin as it develops.