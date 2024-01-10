Whizbang CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Wish Were Already Real

Transparent OLED and even LCD-based screens have been around for a while, but Samsung says its micro-LED display technology produces brighter, clearer images and is more transparent than the going tech. That means you should be able to see through it more easily to objects on the other side.

One intriguing use: One day, you could be in a luxury box at an athletic event or concert looking through this transparent micro-LED glass. Scores, replays and highlights could appear on the "windows" and augment the experience of the game without obscuring it. (You're still on your own for getting those luxury box tickets, however.)