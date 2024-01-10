Whizbang CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Wish Were Already Real
The world's biggest consumer tech show lets us dream of a Jetsons-style world where these futuristic concepts come to pass.
Looking to the Future
CES 2024 is a candy-colored box of goodies. While you can certainly buy some of the wares at the show, some of the most intriguing tech concepts trumpeted at CES are visions of the future we wish were already real. (Others were straight-up wacky.) Here's what's sparking our imagination.
Samsung Transparent Micro-LED
Transparent OLED and even LCD-based screens have been around for a while, but Samsung says its micro-LED display technology produces brighter, clearer images and is more transparent than the going tech. That means you should be able to see through it more easily to objects on the other side.
One intriguing use: One day, you could be in a luxury box at an athletic event or concert looking through this transparent micro-LED glass. Scores, replays and highlights could appear on the "windows" and augment the experience of the game without obscuring it. (You're still on your own for getting those luxury box tickets, however.)
Samsung's Flip Phone Concept
Samsung's Flex In & Out Flip concept is like a Galaxy Z Flip you can fold in both directions. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and other flip phones you can buy today, it folds completely backward so that you use the phone's 6.7-inch screen even when the device is shut.
LG DukeBox
If you've ever wanted to sync up The Wizard of Oz with Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, the LG DukeBox might be just the device for you. It's a 360-degree speaker with a transparent OLED panel at the front to show off the tube amplifier inside. LG says the screen can be used to watch movies or "create a cozy fireplace ambiance where the vacuum tube is visible amidst the flickering flames."
LG Concept Car
LG has a car? It's just a concept for now, but this futuristic beauty features completely autonomous driving, seats that turn completely around, and of course, plenty of screens. It also works with LG's smart home system, and there's a video game system and concierge station that holds a wine bottle. AR displays give you information on businesses you're passing as the car drives you around.
Samsung Rollable OLED
This car displays Samsung's flexible rollable OLED display technology. These screens offer small, unobtrusive displays when you're driving, but when you need to charge your electric vehicle, you can fold out the screen to a larger size for movie watching or playing games. It folds right back up to the size of a chunky highlighter when you're done.
Stained Glass Solar Panels
Think you know what solar panels look like? Think again. This crystal isn't just an art object but a solar panel capable of turning sunlight energy into power. Extra points for not looking like a giant, unsightly black box.
Project Esther Gaming Cushion Concept
Razer shows off its new Sensa HD Haptics technology with a concept for a gaming chair cushion. Project Esther, an add-on cushion unveiled at CES, is the first demonstration Razer has offered held of the new technology, which comes via its acquisition of Interhaptics in 2022. It straps on to a chair and creates sensations to let you feel as if you're really experiencing the game you're playing.
Panasonic's Novel Solar Cells
Panasonic has a plan to one day turn walls and windows into solar energy. The new solar technology, perovskite, uses different materials than traditional silicon solar panels. The fact that the materials are printed onto walls and windows means Panasonic can manufacture components at much lower temperatures -- which saves energy -- and the solar cells themselves have the potential to one day capture as much energy as traditional solar panels, if not more.
Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept
Honda gave CES attendees their first peek at its next generation of battery electric cars, the Honda 0 (pronounced "zero") series, expected to launch in the US in 2026. Shown here is the sharply styled 0 Series Saloon, the flagship model.
It will be joined by the more upright and van-shaped Honda 0 Space-Hub, featuring a transparent canopy and center-facing bench seats.