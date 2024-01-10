Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car 1:56 Watch Now

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car

Jan 10, 2024 Cars

Speaker 1: We are here at the Hyundai Mobi booth at CES 2024 taking a look at the Beyond concept, a vehicle that moves unlike any other you've probably ever seen. Now a little bit of clarification, Hyundai Mobi is Hyundai Motor Groups supply wings. So they develop parts and technologies that get used in cars, maybe for Hyundai, maybe for other automakers. And what we're seeing right here is the newly developed eCorner steering technology, which uses advances in robotics technology [00:00:30] to allow the vehicle to move laterally, rotationally, and do all sorts of crazy things. So now we're in the car getting a demo and it's a little bit interesting sort of feeling the lateral motion of it, doing sort of a diagonal crab walk right now across the floor. Now the interesting thing about the way this car is set up is that you can move the wheels independently, but you can also move them in multiple different configurations. Speaker 1: So pointing all of the wheels at a 90 degree angle gets you a crab walk, only pointing the rear wheels at 90 degree angle gets you sort [00:01:00] of sweep the rear end around sort of situation. Or if you put 'em all counter, you get that full 360 0 radius turn. You can also do things like point the wheels diagonally if you need to sort of scooch up and diagonally to sort of pass a car that might be blocking a lane ahead of you. And you can also do more nuanced turning. You don't have to always lock to just those 90 degree, 45 degree angles. So you can actually do rear wheel steering on a level that we've almost never seen before to allow you to do really tight U-turns [00:01:30] and things like parking decks when you're going down and down. Those sort of spiral ramp ways. I spoke with Hyundai MOBAs and they said like most things here at CES, this is just in the very early prototype stage. It's not ready for the road yet, but they think they'll be done developing it around 2025, at which point they'll start shopping it around to automakers and maybe soon after that you'll see it in a car near you.