Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
Speaker 1: We are here at the Hyundai Mobi booth at CES 2024 taking a look at the Beyond concept, a vehicle that moves unlike any other you've probably ever seen. Now a little bit of clarification, Hyundai Mobi is Hyundai Motor Groups supply wings. So they develop parts and technologies that get used in cars, maybe for Hyundai, maybe for other automakers. And what we're seeing right here is the newly developed eCorner steering technology, which uses advances in robotics technology [00:00:30] to allow the vehicle to move laterally, rotationally, and do all sorts of crazy things. So now we're in the car getting a demo and it's a little bit interesting sort of feeling the lateral motion of it, doing sort of a diagonal crab walk right now across the floor. Now the interesting thing about the way this car is set up is that you can move the wheels independently, but you can also move them in multiple different configurations. Speaker 1: So pointing all of the wheels at a 90 degree angle gets you a crab walk, only pointing the rear wheels at 90 degree angle gets you sort [00:01:00] of sweep the rear end around sort of situation. Or if you put 'em all counter, you get that full 360 0 radius turn. You can also do things like point the wheels diagonally if you need to sort of scooch up and diagonally to sort of pass a car that might be blocking a lane ahead of you. And you can also do more nuanced turning. You don't have to always lock to just those 90 degree, 45 degree angles. So you can actually do rear wheel steering on a level that we've almost never seen before to allow you to do really tight U-turns [00:01:30] and things like parking decks when you're going down and down. Those sort of spiral ramp ways. I spoke with Hyundai MOBAs and they said like most things here at CES, this is just in the very early prototype stage. It's not ready for the road yet, but they think they'll be done developing it around 2025, at which point they'll start shopping it around to automakers and maybe soon after that you'll see it in a car near you.
Up Next
MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
See LG's Car of the Future Concept
See LG's Car of the Future Concept
Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard
This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
Latest Products All latest products
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone