Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
1:56
Watch Now

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car

Cars
Speaker 1: We are here at the Hyundai Mobi booth at CES 2024 taking a look at the Beyond concept, a vehicle that moves unlike any other you've probably ever seen. Now a little bit of clarification, Hyundai Mobi is Hyundai Motor Groups supply wings. So they develop parts and technologies that get used in cars, maybe for Hyundai, maybe for other automakers. And what we're seeing right here is the newly developed eCorner steering technology, which uses advances in robotics technology [00:00:30] to allow the vehicle to move laterally, rotationally, and do all sorts of crazy things. So now we're in the car getting a demo and it's a little bit interesting sort of feeling the lateral motion of it, doing sort of a diagonal crab walk right now across the floor. Now the interesting thing about the way this car is set up is that you can move the wheels independently, but you can also move them in multiple different configurations. Speaker 1: So pointing all of the wheels at a 90 degree angle gets you a crab walk, only pointing the rear wheels at 90 degree angle gets you sort [00:01:00] of sweep the rear end around sort of situation. Or if you put 'em all counter, you get that full 360 0 radius turn. You can also do things like point the wheels diagonally if you need to sort of scooch up and diagonally to sort of pass a car that might be blocking a lane ahead of you. And you can also do more nuanced turning. You don't have to always lock to just those 90 degree, 45 degree angles. So you can actually do rear wheel steering on a level that we've almost never seen before to allow you to do really tight U-turns [00:01:30] and things like parking decks when you're going down and down. Those sort of spiral ramp ways. I spoke with Hyundai MOBAs and they said like most things here at CES, this is just in the very early prototype stage. It's not ready for the road yet, but they think they'll be done developing it around 2025, at which point they'll start shopping it around to automakers and maybe soon after that you'll see it in a car near you.

Up Next

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
mobis-seq-cnet-00-02-25-24-still003

Up Next

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
p1020805

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
hyundai-supernal-s-a2-broll-01-mov-00-00-13-11-still001

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024
ces-samsungbooth-00-10-43-04-still001

Take a Tour of Samsung's Massive Booth at CES 2024

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024
ces-lg-booth-clean

Tour LG's Booth at CES 2024

See LG's Car of the Future Concept
ces-lgalphable-00-00-01-07-still001

See LG's Car of the Future Concept

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
240109-yt-honda-reveal-ev-car-v02

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car
ces-vw-00-00-08-09-still001

Hands-On With the First ChatGPT-Enabled Electric Car

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
mobis-seq-cnet-00-02-25-24-still003

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
p1020805

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV

This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard
clicks-keyboard-00-01-48-11-still001.png

This iPhone Case Gives You a Physical Keyboard

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch
hyundai-supernal-s-a2-broll-01-mov-00-00-13-11-still001

Hyundai, Supernal S-A2 Electric Air Taxi Preps for Launch

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
240108-site-rog-ces-supercut

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event

Latest Products All latest products

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone