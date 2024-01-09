Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design 2:28 Watch Now

Jan 9, 2024

Speaker 1: Samsung is one of the heavy hitters in OLED technology. Look at the phone in your pocket, and there's about a 50% chance that Samsung made that screen and that technology is coming to the car very soon. Speaker 1: This is the latest generation of that technology. It's Samsung's flexible rollable OLED display technology. And this screen right here rolls up into a package that's about the size of a chunky highlighter, and that means that it takes up less space [00:00:30] in your car, it weighs less, which in a world of EVs means more efficiency and more range. So the color balance is off a little bit, it's a little blue, but this is a prototype in this very early days, and I'm told that as we get closer to an actual production display, it'll get better. So this display technology is around 30% thinner than the previously illustrated rollable display technology, which you can see over on this large display over here with the rest of Samsung's OLED technology. So we've got a screen right here, [00:01:00] which uses the previous generation, and it's showcasing both its ability to roll the display in and out, but then you can also fold the display, which you can see down at the bottom. Speaker 1: Now I know what you're thinking. You may be a bit of a Luddite, and you're thinking to yourself, why do I need all of this technology in my vehicle? Well, it's exactly for people who don't need a display all the time. This way you can get a small and unobtrusive display when you're driving with low distraction. But when you're sitting and charging your [00:01:30] electric car for 30 minutes on a road trip, you can fold that screen out and get a big old display for watching movies, playing games, or whatever you need to do until it's time to get back on the road. Now, rollable OLEDs are cool and flashy, but we're already starting to see OLED technology show up in cars today. For example, this Round Ed display may look familiar if you've seen the interior of the new Mini Cooper, which uses this exact display for its main center screen. Speaker 1: We'll also start to see more things like curved displays that automaker start stretching the screen [00:02:00] more and more towards pillar to pillar. Now, one of the reasons that OLA technology is just now making into the cars is that up until now, it's been expensive and also the requirements for a screen in a car are very different from the requirements of a screen that lives in your pocket, for example. But there are also advantages. You can learn more about the specific advantages of OLA technology for cars and the vehicles that are using it today over on cnet.com.