Honda Debuts Two '0 Series' EV Concepts Aimed at 2026 Production

After sharing the CES stage with Sony to update us on the development of the joint-venture Afeela EV, Honda followed up with a one-two punch EV concept debut of its own this morning. The Honda 0 (pronounced "zero") Series concept Saloon and Space-Hub are a wedge-shaped duo previewing its next generation of dedicated electric cars, expected to launch in the US in 2026.

The Saloon is positioned as the flagship Honda 0 model with the wide, low and angular silhouette of a sports coupe. Behind its gull wing doors is seating for four passengers tucked low for a sporty feel. Ahead of the driver is a steering yoke and a full-width dashboard display that stretches from door to door.

Honda promises that the Saloon will match "the joy of driving" with steer-by-wire technology. Honda

Honda states that the core concept behind the Honda 0 models is "man maximum/machine minimum," a tricky bit of alliteration that indicates its commitment to driver-first, engaging performance and lightweight efficiency, despite the presence of steer-by-wire and robotics-based automated driving technologies -- additions that enthusiasts tend to view as detractors from the driving experience. Honda promises that we can expect "the joy of driving" to remain intact when the production car based on the Honda 0 Saloon arrives in 2026.

Honda isn't talking performance at this point -- par for the course with concept cars -- but the automaker has hinted at some of the 0 Series' capabilities. The EVs will feature e-axles, which tuck the electric motors in-line with the wheels rather than in an engine bay, and compact, high-density battery packs that help maximize interior space. Honda promises "stress-free charging" with a production expectation of 10 to 15 minutes for a 15% to 80% charge and "battery performance that minimizes degradation over time," targeting less than 10% capacity loss after 10 years of driving.

The Space-Hub concept features a more upright design focused on maximizing space and passenger comfort. Honda

Alongside the Saloon, the Honda 0 Space-Hub also debuts. More upright and van-shaped than its conceptual sibling, the Space-Hub is an airy living room on wheels with a generous transparent canopy that enhances its already spacious cabin and center-facing bench seats that encourage passengers to engage with one another on their journey.

Both concepts feature single-frame front fascia with small, rectangular headlamps. Rather than a grille, each EV features an illuminated panel that creates the perception of depth while displaying a blue particle animation. This 3D design is echoed at the rear end, as well.

Front and center, there's also a new frameless "H mark" badge designed for Honda's next-generation EVs, which will distinguish production Honda 0 models from the rest of the family.