Best phones with wireless charging: iPhone X, Galaxy S9, LG G7 and more

Phones with wireless charging

Though not a universal feature in phones yet, built-in wireless charging is big convenience for some users. With one less wire to plug in, you can simply place your phone on a charging pad to re-up its battery -- no special case or accessory needed.

If you're interested in the feature, we rounded up some of our favorite phones that have wireless charging. And for more info on what's the best charging pad, read CNET's guide to the best Qi wireless charging pad.

iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X

With Apple's latest line of iPhones, which include (from left to right) the iPhone 8, X and 8 Plus, the company finally introduced wireless charging capabilities. During the same announcement last September, Apple also unveiled its charging pad, known as AirPower. However, nearly 10 months later, there's still no info on when that product will launch.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

As Samsung's marquee phones, the Galaxy S9 (left) and larger 6.2-inch S9 Plus counterpart are equipped with brilliant screens in an attractive dual-curved design, lightning-quick processing speeds, wireless charging and water resistance. The S9 Plus also has dual rear cameras for portrait photos.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Though it lacks any standout features to justify its premium pricing, the 8 Sirocco is fast, feels sturdy, has a long battery life and runs the sleek Android One operating system.

LG G7 ThinQ

The waterproof G7 ThinQ has a headphone jack, an AI camera that gives your photos a boost before you snap them and a secondary wide-angle rear camera. Unlike last year's G6, which featured wireless charging in the US version only, all variants of the G7 have wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Though its successor is due out soon, the Note 8 is still a terrific phone in 2018. It features dual cameras, a boatload of stylus tricks and one of the most feature-rich Android phones you can buy. Also keep in mind that the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and a handful of older Galaxy flagship models also have wireless charging.

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Premium

The Xperia XZ2's curved design makes it comfortable to hold, and its powerful speakers and cool vibration feature make games and videos feel larger than life. The more high-end XZ2 Premium features dual rear cameras and a higher-capacity battery.

LG V35 ThinQ

Though it's the priciest LG phone to date, the premium V35 ThinQ is super fast and water resistant. It also has a headphone jack, a brilliant OLED screen and a long-lasting battery.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play (with Moto Mod)

As the one exception we'll allow in this roundup, the Moto Z3 Play has wireless charging, but it's not exactly built-in. You'll have to snap on a magnetic Moto Mod accessory to the back of the phone, which allows for wireless charging.

