Phones with headphone jacks you can still buy now

Phones that still have a headphone jack

As more and more phone makers abandon the headphone jack, there are still a handful of great phones still being sold that have the audio port. This is especially useful if you want to keep your wired headphones to listen to calls and music. Click through to see what phones retain the beloved headphone jack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 23

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (left) has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to last year's model. The larger Galaxy S9 Plus also features dual rear cameras and a 6.2-inch display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
2
of 23
$719.99 at B&H Photo-Video Read Full Review

LG V40 ThinQ

The V40's five cameras give you a variety of photography options. In addition, the phone has a 6.4-inch screen, but is still comfortable to hold. Plus it's water resistant and has expandable memory/

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 23
$949.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Moto G6 and G6 Play

The Moto G6 (left) has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging and a sleek design. Meanwhile, the G6 Play has a big, long-lasting battery -- all while being less expensive than the G6.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 23
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is blazing fast, shoots amazing portrait mode photos, has a polished refined design and costs much less than other flagship phones. But with the 6T successor already being sold, nab the 6 quickly before it gets discontinued.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
5
of 23
$529.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Red Hydrogen One

The Red Hydrogen One is an exciting, eccentric phone aimed at creatives and is built like a high-end camera. But underwhelming video quality and rough software already have us pining for the sequel.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 23
$1,295.00 at Verizon Wireless Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is a big, beautiful phone with top-tier specs including a massive battery and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The new S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 23
$790.19 at Amazon Read Full Review

LG G7 ThinQ

The waterproof G7 has an AI camera that gives your photos a boost before you snap them. It also has a secondary wide-angle rear camera so you can fit more content into each frame.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 23
$687.51 at Amazon Read Full Review

Motorola Moto E5 Plus and E5 Play

The Moto E5 Plus' battery (left) outlasts the more expensive Moto G6, and it has a larger display. We highly recommend it if you're looking for a budget phone on the US carrier Cricket too. Meanwhile, the E5 Play has a 5.2-inch screen, a removable battery and a 13-megapixel camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 23
$177.46 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)

Samsung's budget phone, the J3, is super cheap and has a removable battery. But a so-so camera and processing speed makes us recommend the Moto G6 Play instead. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 23
$209.99 at eBay Read Full Review

Apple iPhone SE

Launched in 2017, the iPhone SE is one year older, but its added storage options and strong performance running iOS 10 still makes it a great choice for small-phone fans.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 23
$259.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Samsung's 2017 flagship, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, may not be the latest and greatest phones out right now, but they're still fast, have great battery life and have  a water-resistant design. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET`
12
of 23
$725.03 at Amazon Read Full Review

LG V35 ThinQ

The super fast LG V35 ThinQ is water resistant, has a headphone jack, a brilliant OLED screen and a long-lasting battery.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 23
$699.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Motorola Moto X4

The Moto X4 is water resistant, has NFC, expandable memory and dual rear cameras. Motorola's variant comes with tons of useful software tricks and it's a worthy alternative to the Moto G6 Play.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
14
of 23
$229.99 at B&H Photo-Video Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

As the rugged version of the Galaxy S8, the S8 Active flaunts a durable design and an enduring 24-hour battery life. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
15
of 23
$794.97 at Amazon Read Full Review

LG V30 ThinQ

The V30 almost has it all: a great camera, speedy processor, huge OLED screen, excellent battery life, waterproofing, wireless charging and microSD storage. If it fits your hands and your photographic needs, you won't be disappointed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
16
of 23
$349.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Note 8 is still a terrific phone in 2018, with dual cameras and a boatload of stylus tricks. It's currently the most feature-rich Android phone you can buy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
17
of 23
$899.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

ZTE Axon M

The Axon M's two displays lend more real estate for viewing videos and double as a kickstand. It has a convenient quick-launch key and its camera takes great daytime shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
18
of 23
$339.99 at B&H Photo-Video Read Full Review

LG G6

Aside from its waterproof design, the G6 has a tall, expansive display and an extra wide-angle camera. It's a good phone if you can find it for cheap.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
19
of 23
$369.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Motorola Moto E4

The Moto E4 has a near stock version of Android, a fingerprint reader, a removeable battery, a selfie flash and is splash resistant -- all while being ridiculously cheap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
20
of 23
$99.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Samsung Galaxy S7

Though it launched in 2016, it's hard to go wrong with the Galaxy S7. It features a long-lasting battery, a nimble 12-megapixel camera and a water-resistant design that can survive an accidental dunk underwater. (Just be sure to get a case too.)

Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
21
of 23
$190.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

Apple's flagship phones of 2016 are still being sold new by carriers and are solid devices even today. The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are equipped with great cameras, a simple OS that works seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem and 3D Touch feature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 23
$345.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Motorola Moto Z Play

Even if you don't give two licks about its cool modular capabilities (it connects with modular accessories called Moto Mods, including a speaker, a battery pack and a projector) the Moto Z Play is still an affordable phone with an impressively enduring battery life.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
23
of 23
$209.00 at Amazon Read Full Review
