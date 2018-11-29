Phones with headphone jacks you can still buy now

As more and more phone makers abandon the headphone jack, there are still a handful of great phones still being sold that have the audio port. This is especially useful if you want to keep your wired headphones to listen to calls and music. Click through to see what phones retain the beloved headphone jack.
The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (left) has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to last year's model. The larger Galaxy S9 Plus also features dual rear cameras and a 6.2-inch display.
The Moto G6 (left) has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging and a sleek design. Meanwhile, the G6 Play has a big, long-lasting battery -- all while being less expensive than the G6.
The OnePlus 6 is blazing fast, shoots amazing portrait mode photos, has a polished refined design and costs much less than other flagship phones. But with the 6T successor already being sold, nab the 6 quickly before it gets discontinued.
The Galaxy Note 9 is a big, beautiful phone with top-tier specs including a massive battery and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The new S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies.
The Moto E5 Plus' battery (left) outlasts the more expensive Moto G6, and it has a larger display. We highly recommend it if you're looking for a budget phone on the US carrier Cricket too. Meanwhile, the E5 Play has a 5.2-inch screen, a removable battery and a 13-megapixel camera.
The V30 almost has it all: a great camera, speedy processor, huge OLED screen, excellent battery life, waterproofing, wireless charging and microSD storage. If it fits your hands and your photographic needs, you won't be disappointed.
Though it launched in 2016, it's hard to go wrong with the Galaxy S7. It features a long-lasting battery, a nimble 12-megapixel camera and a water-resistant design that can survive an accidental dunk underwater. (Just be sure to get a case too.)
Apple's flagship phones of 2016 are still being sold new by carriers and are solid devices even today. The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are equipped with great cameras, a simple OS that works seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem and 3D Touch feature.
Even if you don't give two licks about its cool modular capabilities (it connects with modular accessories called Moto Mods, including a speaker, a battery pack and a projector) the Moto Z Play is still an affordable phone with an impressively enduring battery life.