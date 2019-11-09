20 phones that still have headphone jacks that you can buy right now

As more and more phone makers abandon the headphone jack, there are still a handful of great phones being sold that have the audio port. This is especially useful if you want to keep your wired headphones to listen to calls and music. Click through to see what phones retain the beloved headphone jack.
Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL
The new-for-2019 Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL shave a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: They're not water resistant, don't have wireless charging, and they max out at 64GB of storage. But they do add headphone jacks and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos and video recording look amazing, too.)
LG G8X ThinQ
LG is one of the last few phone companies that haven't ditched the headphone jack yet. Its latest G8X ThinQ has a second screen accessory that gives you two displays, which makes multitasking easier and gaming more comfortable. The water-resistant phone also has expandable memory and wireless charging.
Moto G7 Power, G7 and G7 Play
At $299 (or about £230 or AU$420 converted), the Moto G7 is a great deal and earned CNET's Editors' Choice. The Moto G7 also has dual rear cameras, an enduring battery life and a sleek design. The Moto G7 Play has a tad smaller 5.7-inch display and a single 13-megapixel camera. Lastly, the Moto G7 Power can last you the whole day through. Its 5,000-mAh battery lasted 23 hours, 10 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy A50
The Galaxy A50 is part of Samsung's A-series, which is much cheaper than a top tier S-series phone. At $350, £309 or AU$500, the A50 is one of your cheapest Galaxy phones and features a 6.4-inch display, a 4,000-mAh battery and expandable memory.
LG V50 ThinQ
The V50 ThinQ has a total of five cameras, water resistance and, like the G8, a headphone jack. It's also one of the first phones to have 5G connectivity. So if you live in an area where the next-gen network is available, you'll be able to surf the internet at lightning-quick data speeds.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Launched last year, the Galaxy Note 9 is a big, beautiful phone with top-tier specs including a massive battery and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies. As previously noted, unlike the newer Note 10, the Note 9 still has a headphone jack.
Huawei P30
Unlike its higher-end P30 Pro flagship counterpart, the Huawei P30 is smaller, less expensive and has a headphone jack. But it still retains the beautiful design, fantastic camera and long-lasting battery.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
Now that the Galaxy S10 is out, the Galaxy S9 from last year has a headphone jack and is discounted. It's a superb phone with top hardware, performance and photography. It also has a fantastic 5.8-inch display, wireless charging and a stunning design. The Galaxy S9 Plus is essentially like the Note 9, but without the S Pen stylus. It has excellent dual rear cameras, a sleek design and a larger battery than the Galaxy S9.