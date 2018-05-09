Yahoo/Screenshot

How many messaging apps do you have on your phone right now? It's probably at least one, if not two or three. Now Yahoo wants to add another.

The company is testing a messaging app called Squirrel focused on group messaging. Spotted by Android Police on the Google Play store, the app is currently in invite-only mode.

"Organize groups and chats the way you want, so you can keep up without getting lost in the noise," reads the description. It lists a number of features, including rooms to chat in, secret rooms for the most private conversations and blasts that will ensure everyone sees the most important messages. It also allows people to share documents, links and photos.

Squirrel looks like a more consumer-friendly version of popular workplace chat app Slack. If and when it opens up so that anyone can use it, Squirrel will have to compete with the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, each of which boasts over a billion users and also allows group messaging. To reach those heights, Squirrel will have a long climb ahead of it.

