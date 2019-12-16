These TaoTronics Bluetooth earphones are now just $18

TaoTronics

Completely wireless Bluetooth earbuds are all the rage right now, fueled by models like the Apple AirPods and the Jabra Elite 75t at the high end and buttressed by a slew of cheap wireless earbuds under $50. But as cool as the concept of no-wires-at-all is, not everyone wants earbuds of that type. They can be hard to control and tend to fall out too easily, especially if you're out for a jog or exercising at the gym. That's why there's still a market for wireless earbuds connected by a neckband or a minimalist wire. In that category, the TaoTronics TT-BH07 Bluetooth earphones are among the least expensive models you can find, and for a limited time, you can get the TaoTronics TT-BH07 for just $17.99 when you use promo code CNETWTAO at checkout. That's an exclusive discount just for CNET readers, pricing them about $10 less than we've found anywhere else, including from Amazon.

These earbuds haven't been reviewed by CNET, but they have a solid four-star rating at Amazon and have some features that make them seem perhaps pricier than they are -- including embedded magnets that let the two earbuds snap together when you're not wearing them, as well as the aptX HD Bluetooth audio codec, which isn't generally found in lower-end earbuds. And they're rated for IPX7 water resistance, which is great if you plan to use them while exercising.

Best of all, these earbuds are inexpensive enough that they can end up in someone's stocking next week.

