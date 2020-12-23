Ready to take your home theater to the next level? Whether you're in the market for a small Bluetooth speaker, bookshelf speakers, smart speakers with Amazon Alexa, computer speakers, desktop speakers, outdoor speakers or a full sound system, you want to ensure that you get the best performance for the money.

Our picks for the best speakers of the year features a wide price range of products (from $50 to $2,500), including budget products such as the Vizio V21. Most of the systems included are powered, but the list also includes passive loudspeakers like the Q Acoustics 3030i that just need to be paired with a great AV receiver.

If you're in the market for a new speaker set, but aren't sure if you want a tower speaker, surround speaker, multiple speakers, a smaller speaker or a whole speaker system, keep reading. Each product highlighted is the best speaker in its particular category and all have great sound.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Vizio has a reputation for making great budget equipment and the Vizio V21 is an excellent example. It sounds really good and it's super easy to set up. It offers Bluetooth, HDMI connectivity and a separate sub, making for exceptional value. Read our Vizio V21 review.

With great sound, a compact size and the option of either Google Assistant or Alexa, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money and packs a lot of punch for a little speaker. Read our Sonos One review.

The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of the most fully featured soundbars the company has ever offered -- especially at the price. With Amazon Alexa, HDMI connectivity and a wireless subwoofer this soundbar isn't wanting for anything. The sound quality is great too. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you're looking to set up a dedicated hi-fi or home cinema setup, the Q Acoustics 3030i offer exceptional performance for their compact size. The sound is even-handed with plenty of excitement for music and movies and they're solidly made. If you want something even more revealing try the also-amazing ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2.

Sarah Tew/CNET There are plenty of cheaper Bluetooth speakers, but none of them sound as good as the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus portable speaker. This Bose Soundlink speaker offers a richer sound than its smaller cousin, the Bose Soundlink Micro. In the world of Bluetooth Bose speakers, this model offers a portable, sturdy design, superb audio quality, and sonics which will reach every corner of your next cookout. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve+ review.

Sarah Tew/CNET While it's since been replaced by the Wonderboom 2, you can still find the original speakers on sale. It offers a compact build, waterproof casing and a bass-rich frequency response. And since it's waterproof, you can even use it as a shower speaker. Read our UE Wonderboom review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want the most realistic Dolby Atmos surround sound from a single speaker, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is the best there is. And for $2,500, it'd better be. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

