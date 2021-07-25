The best Dolby Atmos soundbar for 2021

Wireless subwoofers? Bluetooth? HDMI? Of all the features potentially available on a soundbar, one of the most requested is Dolby Atmos audio. Like its rival DTS:X audio format, Atmos differs from traditional surround by adding the dimension of height to your music and movies.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars used to cost an arm and a leg. These days, thanks to relatively inexpensive systems such as the Vizio SB36512-F6, Dolby Atmos audio is much more affordable. Compared with a traditional Atmos receiver and surround sound speakers, they're easier to set up and much more compact, though they don't provide quite the same level of performance.

The Vizio SB36512-F6 is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money and a great place to start. But there are benefits to the more expensive models, such as improved sound quality and even onboard virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. For example, the $800 Sonos Arc is an all-in-one soundbar that offers great sound, exquisite build quality and excellent multiroom capabilities.

It's worth noting that there are plenty of simulated Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market -- they can process Atmos and lack upfiring speakers -- but they can't properly express the height dimension. Even the best systems I've heard, such as the Sony HT-G700, are outperformed by the Vizio when it comes to placing objects in 3D space. There's no substitute for physical speakers.

These are our favorite Atmos soundbar options from $300 and up, periodically updated as we review new products.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you want the full Atmos surround sound experience, then you can get an entire soundbar setup for less than the price of an Atmos receiver. This Vizio soundbar, the SB36512-F6, offers excellent movie sound and discreet design. The budget sound system is also the best Dolby Atmos soundbar system for the money and CNET's Editors' Choice. While the Vizio SB36512-F6 is now end of life, it is still available for sale. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Ty Pendlebury If you want the best Dolby Atmos sound from a single bar, but balk at paying $1,000 or more, the Sonos Arc is for you. It's a bit quirky, as you'll need a 2019-onwards 4K TV to make the most of it, and yet it still performs better than most. The Arc offers a bunch of great features too, including a choice of voice assistant and Sonos' excellent streaming architecture.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET If you like a bit of "high tech" in your tech then look to the Vizio Elevate. This is a 5.1.2 soundbar system that uses motorized drivers to switch between Atmos and normal surround sound. It's not just a gimmick: It also sounds good! The Elevate also includes everything you want from a modern soundbar, including multiple HDMI inputs and Wi-Fi music streaming. Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a bit more money to spend on high-resolution audio but want as few boxes as possible, then the Sony HT-ST5000 with true Dolby Atmos technology and a wireless subwoofer is a decent buy. It has some of the best virtual surround sound from a single bar that we've heard under $2,000. The Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar also offers plenty of HDMI input options -- something cheaper bars lack. Read our Sony HT-ST5000 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want the ultimate Atmos audio home theater experience with just a single box? It may be a grand more than the Sony but the Sennheiser Ambeo standalone soundbar offers the best immersive sound we've ever heard. Google Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity are built in for a seamless experience. The Ambeo's lack of a subwoofer, while still sounding full, should be especially attractive to apartment dwellers. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

