Best soundbar under $300 in 2021

While you can spend as little as $80 on a soundbar, the sweet spot for this kind of speaker is around $300. For this price you can expect features such as HDMI, Bluetooth and a wireless subwoofer. Dialogue will sound so much clearer than you ever heard from your TV, and most bars include a voice-boosting mode as well. If you're a music fan you can also expect your favorite tunes to sound better than any Bluetooth speaker you could name.

As I write this the Klipsch Cinema 400 is $75 off which makes it an even better value. However, if price is no object, you can also check out our list of best soundbars. Or, if you want a soundbar that answers voice commands, you should consider a soundbar with Amazon Alexa. Without further ado, here are our current favorite soundbars under $300.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET It may not have the whizz-bang features of some of its competition, but if you're looking for superlative performance this is where you should start. It offers head-turning looks with those exposed tweeters and a big subwoofer. Sounds great with both music and an episode or two of Loki. Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Polk React is a single soundbar update to one of my favorite smart soundbars, the Polk Command Bar. While it misses the subwoofer you can always buy an add-on one, and rears too. The React offers excellent sound quality and the Alexa onboard is responsive. If you can afford it, it's worth spending the extra $100 on the Yamaha YAS-209 for its subwoofer and additional HDMI port. Read our Polk React review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The problem with most soundbars is that they're ginormous -- if you have a small TV or accompanying stand they may dangle off of it. The MagniFi Mini's main speaker is barely a foot across and yet it's able to offer an ultra-wide sound with clever use of technology. Sounds good, and you'll barely know it's there. Read our Polk MagniFi Mini review.

While the Klipsch is great at handling movies and music the JBL is even better if you mainly watch TV or action movies. Its subwoofer can be impressively deep and it offers two HDMI inputs for more flexibility. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Polk Audio Signa S3 may not have the stylish looks of the Klipsch or JBL but it offers pretty much what a 21st century music fan needs. Apart from the HDMI port, it has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi streaming (iOS and Android) and a mini-jack for connecting a turntable if you like. It sounds great, too. Read our Polk Signa S3 review.

While the V21 is outclassed by the others on this list if you only have a limited budget it offers excellent value. It has the all-important HDMI connection, Bluetooth and a separate sub. The Vizio delivers great sound and costs around half the price of these competitors. Read our Vizio V21 review.

More home theater essentials