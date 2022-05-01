Best Soundbars With Amazon Alexa for 2022

Despite the competition from Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa remains the most popular voice assistant out there at the moment. Its compatible with most smart devices you'll come across, so if you're looking for a soundbar with Alexa integrated, you've got plenty of options to choose from.

You'll find Amazon's virtual assistant on the Polk Command Bar, Sonos Beam and the excellent follow-up Arc soundbar, as well as other brands like Yamaha. When shopping, consider the sound quality of each speaker in addition to the sensitivity of its microphones (which determines how well Alexa can hear you). We put several models to the test in order to present our picks for the best soundbars with Alexa.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yamaha's YAS-209 is the speaker to get if you want to replace an Amazon Echo and a soundbar with a single device with excellent sound quality. This smart speaker sounds great with movies, thanks to the implementation of DTS Virtual:X, and music is good, too -- thanks partly to the deep audio and bass of the wireless subwoofer. The onboard mics can also hear your voice command requests when the music is cranked all the way up, meaning you don't have to sacrifice Alexa voice control when you're rocking out. It's the Amazon Alexa TV soundbar all the others should aspire to be. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET At half the price of the Sonos Beam, the $200 Polk React offers almost everything you could want in a smart speaker system, including the ability to upgrade. Sound quality is excellent, setup is a breeze, and using Alexa on the device is better than almost any other soundbar I can recall. Alexa understands you the first time you speak, no matter how loud the soundbar gets. The only downside is that it costs an extra $200 -- the same price as the Command Bar with subwoofer when it's on sale -- to add the sub.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos Beam soundbar works with the Amazon Alexa app and is compatible with Google Assistant voice services, making it one of the most flexible soundbars on the market. You can use the Sonos app to choose which smart assistant voice control you want in every room. The other selling points of this device include the excellent, robust Sonos multiroom system and super-enveloping, immersive sound experience while playing movies. You might want to add the (expensive) sub to get the most audio performance out of it, though. All in all, it's a solid smart soundbar that offers great sound quality and voice control. Read our Sonos Beam review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET At $899 the Sonos Arc may be the company's most expensive product, but it offers a lot of features and performance for the money. In addition to Amazon Alexa functions (and Google Assistant) the Arc also includes Dolby Atmos and the excellent Sonos multiroom app. This premium Sonos soundbar sounds great, and it's able to hear your voice command requests when the music is cranked. Read our Sonos Arc review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Polk Audio Command Bar has been replaced by the React, but it has one thing still going for it : a subwoofer. Its looks are reminiscent of the Amazon Echo speaker, and it allows most functions, like switching inputs to be controlled by voice. It's also able to share music in other rooms with other Echos. It's Fire TV-compatible, with HDMI ports that were specifically designed to fit the Fire TV Stick. Don't pay more than $300 for it, though. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

