The best media streamers of 2020: Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and more

Plenty of hardware options exist for streaming Netflix, YouTube, Amazon and the rest. Here are our picks for the best.

So you want a new device to connect to your TV and stream video, but not sure which one? We've got you covered.

We've reviewed every major streamer on the market today, from Roku to Amazon to Chromecast to Apple TV, along with every major smart TV system. With the exception of TVs that actually run Roku's or Amazon's software, a streamer is better than the smarts built into your set. It has more apps, better search, more frequent updates and just more.

Most streamers are super-affordable, especially given how much you'll likely be using them -- like, every day, often for multiple hours at a time.

So if your current streamer is getting long in the tooth, or you're just looking for something to go with that new 4K HDR TV, chances are you'll be more than happy with one of these.

Best streamer overall

Roku Streaming Stick Plus
Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most apps, the simplest interface, the best search and a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one provider, like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, over another. The Plus is one of the cheapest streamers with 4K HDR, and even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will. Its accent on practical features, like a remote that can control your TV's volume and power, seals the deal. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Best high-end streamer

Apple TV 4K

The perfect foil to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the Apple TV costs over $100 more but is the better choice for people who can appreciate its advantages. Those include compatibility with Dolby Vision HDR, flexible upconversion, superior voice features, a better remote and a smoother, slicker user interface. The Apple TV 4K is so good, its even makes sense if you're not an "Apple person." Read our Apple TV 4K review.

Best for gamers

Nvidia Shield TV
Sure, it's expensive at $150 -- and that's before adding a game controller -- but if you want a Jack-of-all-video, the Shield is it. In addition to streaming in 4K and HDR, it offers a robust library of games, both console-level and Android, Steam Link, built-in Google Assistant complete with smart home control, NAS access, Plex server capabilityHDHomeRun integration and much more. Read our preview of the Nvidia Shield TV.

Best for Amazon fans

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
With Alexa, Amazon has done more than any other company to integrate voice into the ways we consume media. The Fire TV Stick 4K bakes Alexa right into the remote, and you can use it to search for Gremlins or turn on your Christmas tree. Or both at the same time. Throw in a massive selection of content with an easy-to-use menu and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K represents excellent value for money. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Best for Android and Google Assistant users

Google Chromecast
The Chromecast is one of the cheapest ways to get video on your TV, but unlike the other streamers here it doesn't come with a remote. Instead it works in combination with a phone or the Google Assistant. The latter method is great for calling up shows on Netflix or Disney Plus. Read our Google Chromecast 2018 review.

Best budget streamer

Roku Express
For the price of a Blu-ray movie you can get a whole streamer, which comes with plenty of free content. The Express delivers all of the goodness of Roku's platform, and it includes a remote, an HDMI cable and a little sticker to keep it in place. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

