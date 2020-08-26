The best AirPods Pro deal right now: $220 at Amazon

Angela Lang/CNET

Pining for a pair of AirPods Pro but don't want to pay full price? I hear you. Good news: Discounts have been popping in and out of existence for weeks, not unlike virtual black holes in a particle accelerator. Right now, there are no doorbuster, best-price-ever deals, but you can get the . Still, this price saves you $30 off and is the best deal right now.

For what it's worth, Newegg is currently matching that price with .

Of course, even at $220 these are anything but cheap, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. On the other hand, if it's just certain features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.

Indeed, as the Cheapskate, it's tough for me to recommend Apple's true wireless earbuds, much as I like them. There are so many less expensive alternatives that are nearly as good. (Find out more about them in the above episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast.) Meanwhile, there's always the refurbished AirPods Pro option, which might be better than you think.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Protect your AirPods: 5 cases under $15

This article is updated frequently to reflect new deals.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.