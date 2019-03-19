The amazing TCL 6-series TV is back on sale: $820 at Amazon and Walmart

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's back: An amazing price on one of our very favorite TVs of 2018. The TCL 6 series Roku TV, our Editors' Choice as the TV with the best picture quality for the money, period, is back on sale at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy.

Best Buy has the lowest prices, charging $550 for the 55-inch model (a savings of $50) and $800 for the 65-inch version (a savings of $170).

That's as low as we've seen for the 65-incher. But we've seen it many times, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and as recently as mid-February.

Meanwhile the 55-inch version has gone as low as $500, but $550 is still a great deal. I gave this TV a 10 out of 10 for value, and that was at its original pricing. Note that the new 75-inch size has yet to see any discounts off its original -- and still very reasonable -- price of $1,800.

The version of the 6 series with the lowest price is the R615, which is exclusive to Best Buy. It lacks the enhanced voice remote found on the R617 versions available at places like Amazon and Walmart. The R617 costs $820 for the 65-inch size and $570 for the 55-inch size. In my book it's worth the extra $20 for the convenience of the voice remote, which works great for searches in particular. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The 6 series came out in mid-2018, but it's still a perfectly good TV. Yes, TCL will announce its successor soon, and from what I'm guessing it will have better image quality than the 6 series on sale now. But it will probably be a long time, November 2019 at least, before that successor reaches the same price as today's model. Here's my full thoughts on 2019 vs. 2018 TVs.

Note that this story is an updated version of the nearly identical deal from February.

