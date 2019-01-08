TVs of CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

LG OLED curve of nature

Ah, CES. The annual exposition where TV makers the world over congregate to show off their newest stuff. And "show" is the operative word. 

Before we get into the flat, square sets introduced at the show, I'll begin at LG's booth with some eye candy. The "curve of nature" is a sight to behold.

LG OLED waterfall

It consists of 250 55-inch OLED TVs, curved into a massive, undulating wall structure and playing nature scenes.

LG OLED tree of life

It's mesmerizing.

LG OLED wave

OK, last one. If you want more, we have a gallery and video of the whole shebang here.

LG Display: The Rose

Meanwhile LG Display arranged a quartet of curved OLED TVs displaying flowers into The Rose. 

So yes, OLED TVs can flex and curve and look great in demos, but does that have any practical use?

LG rollable OLED TV

Turns out flexible OLED does have a practical use. This is LG's rollable OLED TV, and it's going on sale in 2019. No price yet though.

LG rollable OLED TV

The screen itself rolls down into a piece of furniture. It's wild.

LG rollable OLED TV

When it powers up, a little door on the top slides back to let the screen emerge.

LG rollable OLED TV

Here's the screen part way up.

LG rollable OLED TV

Full extended from the back. The flexible OLED material is affixed to a series of horizontal slats raised and lowered by a pair of bars. 

LG rollable OLED TV

Back at LG's booth, a quintet of rollable OLEDs dance.

LG 88-inch 8K TV

LG also debuted another first at CES 2019: its first 8K OLED TV, in a massive 88-inch size.

LG 88-inch 8K TV

8K resolution promises improved detail compared to 4K, but in our experience you have to be pretty close to appreciate it.

LG 88-inch 8K TV

The 88-inch 8K set comes with an integrated stand. No, it can't be wall-mounted.

LG booth 88-inch 8K OLED

Here it is at LG's booth. The combination of OLED's superb image quality and an 88-inch screen is really impressive.

LG NanoCell 8K LCD TV

LG will also release an LCD-based 8K TV, this 75-inch model that bears the new "NanoCell" name.

LG 8K NanoCell LCD

It looks nice enough, but compared to that OLED it doesn't quite stand up. Of course, it will likely cost much, much less.

LG E9 OLED

Speaking of more affordable TVs, LG also redesigned its 4K OLED line again, adding a sleek glass base to the E9.

LG OLED C9 with Alexa

Here's the new C9 OLED's design. New for 2019, LG's TVs build in both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

LG short throw laser 4K projector

LG debuted the HU85L short-throw laser projector that can fill a 120-inch screen from just 7 inches away.

LG short throw laser 4K projector

The projector responds to voice commands spoken into the remote's mic and has a built-in audio system.

Samsung 75-inch MicroLED

LG's arch-rival is Samsung, and Sammy don't do OLED. Its answer is MicroLED, a very promising new tech that promises even better picture quality. 

But it's not ready for the market, in part because it's tough to get small enough. Getting it down to a more living-room friendly 75-inch size is an achievement.

Samsung 219-inch The Wall

MicroLED is modular and scalable, meaning it can also get really, really big.

Samsung 219-inch The Wall

Big enough to show K-pop stars at basically life size.

Samsung 219-inch The Wall

No word on the cost of a 219-inch TV, but for this much bling, who cares?!

MicroLED modules

Samsung has reduced the size of the modules and improved how many individual pixels it can pack onto each.

MicroLED modules

Did I mention it's modular? Here's MicroLED "TVs" arranged into different shapes.

Samsung 8K QLED

Samsung introduced the first 8K TV in the US in late 2018, and it's bringing it in different sizes this year.

Samsung AI upscaling

Since there's no 8K content, the TV relies on upscaling 4K to the screen's resolution. Samsung's upscaling uses AI.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs

New sizes include 65-, 75-, 82- and, yes, a 98-inch 8K TV.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs

The benefits of the higher resolution will likely be less visible at smaller screen sizes, unless you sit very close.

Samsung Serif TV

Samsung's designer-inspired Serif sets get QLED tech this year, too.

Samsung Serif TV side view

Seen from the side, the TV looks like a serif-font "I."

Samsung Serif TV in black

Also available in black.

Samsung The Frame wall art

The Frame is a TV that can look like wall art. This display takes full advantage.

Sony Z9G 85- and 98-inch 8K TVs

Sony isn't going to miss the 8K party, introducing two sizes of Master Series high-end LCDs.

Sony Z9G 98-inch 8K TV

Like LG and Samsung, Sony also talks up its processing. And like Samsung's LCD, the Z9G is equipped with full-array local dimming.

Sony Z9G 98-inch 8K TV

It's also extremely bright.

Sony 85-inch 8K Master Series TV

Another extra on the Master Series is improved sound, with speakers above and below the screen that attempt to localize sounds better.

Sony 85-inch Master Series 8K TV

The stand is also friggin' metal. 

Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV

Sony also introduced new OLED TVs. They're very similar to the current Master Series, but the design is more traditional, and a 77-inch size is available.

Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV

Instead of the current sets' kickstand design, the A9G is as thin as other OLEDs.

Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV

The foot stand is kinda cute.

Sony Master Series A9G OLED TV

Sony has also improved the Acoustic Surface screen, again, with the aim of making sound that closely tracks on-screen movement.

TCL 8K Roku TV

The fourth entrant in the 8K game is TCL, which will come out with the first 8K Roku TV later this year. This isn't the final design...

TCL 8K Roku TV

...but at least they got the logo right.

TCL 140-inch MicroLED display

Not to be outdone by Samsung, TCL also showed a concept MicroLED display at its booth. It's smaller, but the same concept: 24,000,000 individual LCDs, high contrast and wide color gamut. No word on whether TCL will try to bring it to market.

TCL curved TVs

Also spotted at TCL's booth: curved TVs. Not even Samsung's booth has those anymore.

TCL Art Deco TV

TCL was also showing a TV said to evoke the "luxury and glamour of the early '20s."

Hisense 2019 lineup

TCL's rival as an upstart Chinese TV company trying to take market share in the US is Hisense, and it introduced a bunch of new TVs for 2019, complete with actual pricing and availability -- a rarity at CES.

Hisense R8 Roku TV

Here's a genuine TCL rival. On paper this set looks like a serious rival to TCL's 6 series, with 64 zones of dimming for less than the TCL 6 series. Shipping "later in 2019" the 55-inch size costs $600 and the 65 an aggressive $750.

Hisense U9F

Available only in a 75-inch size for $3,500 this June, the U9F has a whopping 1,000-plus local dimming zones and 2,200 nits of peak brightness.

Hisense 100-inch laser TV

Hisense has been making short-throw laser projectors for awhile, and its newest version uses an RGB laser arrangement to achieve higher brightness and almost full Rec 2020 color.

Vizio's 2019 lineup

Vizio also introduced a slew of new TVs for this year, all of which have local dimming and can worth with Apple Airplay

Vizio 85-inch P-Series Quantum X

The most impressive is this 85-inch P-Series Quantum X, which promises a searing 2,900 nits of brightness. This size might not ship this year, however.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X

Vizio promises 65- and 75-inch versions of the series, however, with 384 and 480 zones, respectively.

Vizio Apple AirPlay

Like LG, Sony, Samsung and others, Vizio's TVs will work with AirPlay, Siri and HomeKit to show TV shows, movies and more using an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer as controller. We got the full demo.

LG booth OLED waterfall curve of nature

We'll leave it with LG's booth again, because CES 2019 TVs seem infinite.

