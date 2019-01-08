TVs of CES 2019

Not to be outdone by Samsung, TCL also showed a concept MicroLED display at its booth. It's smaller, but the same concept: 24,000,000 individual LCDs, high contrast and wide color gamut. No word on whether TCL will try to bring it to market.
TCL's rival as an upstart Chinese TV company trying to take market share in the US is Hisense, and it introduced a bunch of new TVs for 2019, complete with actual pricing and availability -- a rarity at CES.
Here's a genuine TCL rival. On paper this set looks like a serious rival to TCL's 6 series, with 64 zones of dimming for less than the TCL 6 series. Shipping "later in 2019" the 55-inch size costs $600 and the 65 an aggressive $750.