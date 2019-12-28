Score some after-Christmas audio gear for up to 75% off

Astell & Kern

As we head into the new year and assess what goodies Santa failed to leave under the tree, audio fanatics inevitably start to ponder what new speakers, receivers, music players and other audio gear they would still like to get. If you count yourself among the audio-deprived, I might be able to help. Retailer World Wide Stereo is having an after-Christmas clearance sale, with hundreds of items up to 75% off when you apply discount code CLEARANCE at checkout now through Jan. 12. Here are some of my favorite deals I found on the site.

Astell & Kern I'm especially excited to see the Astell & Kern Kann Portable High-Res Audio Player on sale for $535, down from its regular price of $999 -- that's 47% off when you apply the discount code CLEARANCE at checkout. If you're a dedicated audiophile you are no doubt familiar with the Kann audio player; it's a dedicated portable music player with high-resolution audio, quad headphone outputs, and storage slots for up to 768GB of tunes. If you want reference-quality audio while on the go, there might never be a better time to grab a Kann. You can also read CNET's take on the Astell & Kern Kann.

Denon Another great deal -- if you're a part of Denon's HEOS ecosystem -- is the Denon HEOS 7 Series 2, which is now on sale for $389. That's 35% off the regular price of $599 when you apply discount code CLEARANCE at checkout. HEOS is Denon's wireless multiroom audio system, not entirely unlike Sonos. And the HEOS 7 is the biggest speaker in the HEOS line, powered by five active drivers (comprised of two tweeters, two midwoofers and one subwoofer) and a pair of radiators for additional bass support. It also features Alexa voice control.

Dynaudio I also want to point out that you can save 55% on a pair of Dynaudio Xeo 2 Wireless Bookshelf Speakers. They're currently selling for $679, down from their $1,499 list price (when you apply discount code CLEARANCE at checkout). And at this price, they're kind of a steal. CNET hasn't reviewed these speakers, but I've listened to them, and I'm pretty impressed. Not only do they sound awesome thanks to the 65-watt biamps, 5.5-inch magnesium silicate polymer long-throw woofers and 12-inch tweeters, but they have a wealth of inputs, including Bluetooth, optical, RCA and 3.5mm aux.

There are a lot more audio deals to be had, so be sure to browse the World Wide Stereo site.

