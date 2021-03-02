Samsung introduces 76-inch MicroLED TV, TikTok app and a shelf for The Frame

Samsung

Samsung is the biggest TV maker in the world and it had a very successful 2020 as people stayed home and invested heavily in home entertainment. Its follow-up for 2021 is a TV lineup heavy with "lifestyle"-centric screens, expensive image quality innovations and, yes, a shelf.

The company's Unbox and Discover virtual event today covers home entertainment products already announced at CES -- including the Neo QLED TVs, a slimmer version of The Frame art TV, a solar-powered remote, a game status screen, an AI-based personal trainer and new soundbars -- but Samsung made a few new announcements, too. Here's a roundup of the TV news Samsung unveiled today.

Most of Samsung's 2021 TVs, including its Neo QLED and The Frame models, are available for preorder now. We're looking forward to reviewing them soon.