Samsung introduces 76-inch MicroLED TV, TikTok app and a shelf for The Frame

Samsung is the biggest TV maker in the world and it had a very successful 2020 as people stayed home and invested heavily in home entertainment. Its follow-up for 2021 is a TV lineup heavy with "lifestyle"-centric screens, expensive image quality innovations and, yes, a shelf.
The company's Unbox and Discover virtual event today covers home entertainment products already announced at CES -- including the Neo QLED TVs, a slimmer version of The Frame art TV, a solar-powered remote, a game status screen, an AI-based personal trainer and new soundbars -- but Samsung made a few new announcements, too. Here's a roundup of the TV news Samsung unveiled today.
- A new size of MicroLED TV, 76 inches, will debut in late 2021. It's the smallest size yet, undercutting the current 88-, 99- and 110-inch dimensions already announced. MicroLED is Samsung's highest-end, most expensive television, promising superior image quality with prices aimed squarely at millionaires. The company didn't announce pricing yet but says that will happen closer to April, when its 110-inch MicroLED goes on sale in the US. To give you a preview, that TV sells for the equivalent of $156,000 in Korea.
- A new TikTok app for all of its smart TVs. The dedicated app is already available in the UK and coming to the US soon. On most TVs TikTok's vertical (portrait mode) video will be displayed with fill-in bars to either side, but The Sero, which can rotate between landscape and portrait modes using a built-in motor, can display it without bars. The same goes for 32- and 43-inch versions of The Frame, which can be set up in portrait mode, too.
- A new AirPlay integration for Sero that enables iPhones to automatically rotate it between portrait mode and landscape when you flip your phone. The feature was already available for Android phones.
- A new accessory for The Frame, Samsung's TV designed to mimic wall art, called My Shelf. It's a custom, well, shelf, designed specifically for the TV, with customizable panels to fit the wall space. It's available in beige, white, brown and black and works with the 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes. The company also revealed that internal storage on The Frame 2021 will be 6GB, "allowing for storage of ~1,200 ultra hi-res images." Earlier versions had 500MB.
- A new "full sun" 75-inch version of The Terrace outdoor TV, coming this summer. Details weren't available by press time, but it's safe to assume it will be brighter and/or employ improved antiglare screen material.
- The availability of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro on Q70A and higher TVs as well as The Frame. This gaming extra, compatible with both PCs and next-generation consoles, adds HDR (high dynamic range) performance metrics to VRR (variable refresh rate). Samsung says current games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War support it.
Most of Samsung's 2021 TVs, including its Neo QLED and The Frame models, are available for preorder now. We're looking forward to reviewing them soon.