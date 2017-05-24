Samsung's latest Gear 360 is cheaper, more powerful than before

Joshua Goldman/CNET

If you're ready to dive into creating 360-degree photos and video, Samsung has a new camera to sell you and you don't even have to have one of its phones this time around.

Available starting Thursday, May 25, the 2017 Gear 360 will sell for $230 -- more than $100 less than the bigger, but less powerful original. You'll be able to find it in-store and online at Best Buy, through Amazon.com, from major carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular as well as Samsung.com and through the ShopSamsung app.

Samsung announced the camera at its Unpacked event in March alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones. Though 360-degree cameras remain a niche product, Samsung stands to pull away from its competitors with this updated model thanks to the redesign and its broader handset support, which includes the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus and SE and MacOS desktop software for viewing and editing.

However, if you buy a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus between May 25 and June 19, you'll be able to buy a Gear 360 for $49.