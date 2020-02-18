Redbox expands into free live TV and movie streaming

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

You can add a new name to the ever-growing list of streaming companies: Redbox. The movie rental service is throwing its hat into the streaming ring with a new service called Free Live TV. It won't cost you anything but, at least thus far, doesn't appear to have much to offer.

The service, which was spotted last week by Cord Cutters News, seems to want to be like Amazon's IMDb TV, a free, ad-supported option for watching movies and TV shows. While it doesn't cost a thing -- you don't even need to make an account to stream content -- the initial offering of content is relatively weak.

IMDb TV offers an on-demand streaming service with the ability to watch popular movies such as A Few Good Men, Hitch or Ace Ventura. It's also got TV shows including White Collar and Desperate Housewives. Redbox's selection is much more limited.

The company touts partnerships on its website, with USA Today and TMZ featured as content partners on the Free Live TV section. It also has channels devoted to shows like Family Feud and America's Funniest Home Videos but no big blockbusters.

There are also a few movie channels and some devoted to food, pets and kids content, though as with traditional TV there is no way to pick what plays on Redbox's streams. There also is no way to see what movies or shows are coming up next.

Redbox's site says it will roll out the service nationwide "soon" and is for now limiting it to "a select audience." If you're in that audience, you should be able to find the service on Redbox's website or the company's iPhone, iPad or Android apps.

The company did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.