Prime Day preview: Get the Fire HD 10 tablet for only $80 on Tuesday

Amazon Prime Day

As part of Prime Day 2020, we'll see some good discounts on certain Amazon Fire tablets. The Fire HD 10, Amazon's best tablet, will be $80 ($70 off) starting on Oct. 13, the lowest price we've seen for it.

Amazon also announced that the Kids Edition of its entry-level 7-inch Fire will cost $60, which is $40 off its list price of $100. The Fire Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

It's unclear whether the or HD 8 Plus will also be on sale, but we'll keep an eye on their prices because Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices in to Prime Day.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.