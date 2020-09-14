Amazon FreeTime Unlimited rebranded as Kids Plus with more videos, music

Amazon

Amazon is changing the name of its children's subscription service and adding more videos and music, the e-commerce giant said Monday. Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited will now be called Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids Plus, giving kids access to more than 20,000 books, movies, games and educational apps while also giving parents control over screen time and content filtering.

More than 20 million parents use FreeTime or FreeTime Unlimited to personalize and control their kids' online experiences, according to an Amazon blog post. The name change reflects the company's efforts to expand on this content, adding more content like gaming playthrough videos, and titles from brands like Angry Birds, LEGO, Transformers, Barbie and Carmen Sandeigo, along with music stations from iHeartRadio Family.

In the coming weeks, kids age 8 and up will also see a new home screen theme that looks more like an adult tablet. If you have an Alexa device, your child will be able to use their Fire tablet to broadcast a message in their voice to everyone in the home with an "Announce" icon (parental consent is required).

Amazon Kids is free to use, and Amazon Kids Plus subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members, and $4.99 per month for those who are not Prime members. You can access the service on Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Amazon Echo devices, iOS, Android and Chrome OS devices.

If you already subscribe to FreeTime Unlimited, it will automatically switch over to Amazon Kids Plus. All of the content, parental control settings and preferences will remain the same.

The updated service comes as students across the nation are spending more time learning and playing from home amid the ongoing coronavirus. A number of educational services are offering new products and discounts to help parents keep up the learning from home.

The new name will start rolling out this fall.