Prime Day Fire TV best deals: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25, 24-inch Fire TV for $100

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, ushering in sales on more than 2 million Amazon products. Among those is the Amazon Fire TV, so go ahead and start buying. In an incredible deal, the Fire TV Stick 4K has dropped down to match its lowest-ever price of $25. Plus, there's a 24-inch Fire TV available for $100, a discount of $70.

Amazon Fire TV devices offer a great way to upgrade older TVs with the latest streaming services. They also let you take advantage of Alexa controls.

Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may change. This story will be updated as new deals become available. (We've also collected more Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day streaming device deals.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is the only Fire stick that can play 4K HDR video -- and it's the same price as the standard, non-4K stick. For Prime Day, the price has dropped to $25, matching its former all-time low. Read our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Best Buy This 24-inch Insignia TV is on sale for $100 at Amazon. It offers all of the top streaming apps including Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video, and its Alexa-powered remote lets you use voice commands as well as access various Alexa skills and a huge library of Amazon apps. You can also find discounts right now on larger sizes, including the 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models.

Toshiba This 43-inch Toshiba TV is also on sale at Amazon, for $100 off the list price. It lets you stream shows from all the popular streaming services, and its remote lets you launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. There are also other sizes on sale right now, including 32-inch, 50-inch or 55-inch models.