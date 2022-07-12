109 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Save on Fire TV, Laptops, Essentials and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
Amazon Prime Day is here and there are hundreds of thousands of deals to shop during the 48-hour sale. With deals on everything from tech and gaming to home, fitness and fashion, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. To save you trawling the pages of Amazon for the best Prime Day deals (plus competing sales at the likes of Best Buy and Target) we've done the hard work of rounding up the best deals Prime Day has to offer below. We'll keep this list updated as more of the best Prime day deals go live over the coming hours.
Best Prime Day tech deals
Amazon started making its own Fire TVs in recent years, not to be confused with its popular Fire TV Sticks. These are full TV sets that come in a range of sizes, from 43 to 75 inches. The Omni Series is a 4K smart TV with HDR that offers hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and much more. At these discounts, they are a great option for anyone looking for a large-screen TV at a discounted price.
You have your choice of three different colored Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20, or add a free smart bulb (which, to be clear, you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $30 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): $20 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $12 (save $18)
- Amazon Kindle e-readers: Up to 54% off
- 24-inch Insignia 720p Fire TV: $90 (save $80)
- Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV: $340 (save $190)
- Samsung QLED Smart TVs: Up to 33% off
- TCL Smart TVs: Up to $800 off
- iRobot Roomba 692: $180 (save $120)
- Ring Alarm systems: Up to 49% off
- Eufy Security systems: Up to 30% off
- Blink Video Doorbell: $35 (save $15)
- Google Nest Thermostat: $90 (save $40)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $269 (save $110)
- Beats headphones and earbuds: Up to 43% off
- JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Marshall wireless speakers and earbuds: Up to 34% off
- Apple AirPods Pro: $170 (save $79)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones: $228 (save $122)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $309 (save $120)
- Garmin smartwatches: Up to 25% off
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 (save $15)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)
- Apple TV 4K: $109 (save $70)
- Samsung smartphones: Up to 30% off
- Android phones from Google, Motorola and OnePlus: Up to $300 off
- Gaming laptop and desktop PCs: Up to $154 off
- HP laptop and desktop PCs, Chromebooks and more: Up to $190 off
- Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, HP and Asus Chromebooks: Up to 55% off
- Razer gaming accessories: Up to 58% off
- Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system: $159 (save $40)
- SanDisk and Western Digital storage: Up to 32% off
- PC Components from AMD, Intel and more: Up to 29% off
- Anker charging accessories: From $17
- Mophie charging accessories: From $12
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Camera Body with lens: $1,799 (save $350)
- GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle: $250 (save $119)
Best Prime Day home deals
If you love to cook, then a dedicated rice cooker is one of the most important gadgets you can have in your kitchen. This compact Hamilton Beach rice cooker can cook up to eight cups at once and is small enough that it won't crowd your countertop. It also comes with a versatile steam basket that you can use to rinse your rice before cooking, or steam dumplings and more to perfection.
Making sure you're hydrated is one of the most important parts of staying healthy, and that's especially true as we head into some of the hottest weeks of the year. And carrying a reusable water bottle with you is one of the easiest ways to make sure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. This 20-ounce CamelBak is made of durable stainless steel, and features double-walled insulation to make sure your drinks stay icy cold (or piping hot) for hours on end. Plus, it comes in over a dozen different colors so you can find one that matches your style.
- Instant Vortex 2-quart air fryer: $50 (save $10)
- Ninja Foodi XL Pro air oven: $250 (save $80)
- Hamilton Beach 8-cup food processor: $77 (save $33)
- GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker: $459 (save $150)
- Nespresso espresso machines: 35% off
- Vitamix blenders: Up to 26% off
- Cricut EasyPress Mini: $39 (save $30)
- AmazonBasics 16-pack light bulbs: $25 (save $10)
- Ryseab portable tire inflator: $45 (save $25)
- Sun Joe outdoor power tools: Up to 25% off
- Black and Decker power tools and accessories: Up to 45% off
- Furniture from Amazon Brands: Up to 31% off
- Tuft & Needle mattresses and accessories: Up to 20% off
- Samsonite and American Tourister luggage: Up to 30% off
- Pet essentials from Amazon Brands: Up to 38% off
- Furhaven pet products: 30% off
- Chemical Guys car wash products: Up to 38% off
- Noco car battery chargers: Up to 48% off
- Bentgo kids lunch boxes: Up to 50% off
- SodaStream soda makers and bundles: Up to 38% off
- LifeStraw Go water filter bottle: $20 (save $30)
- Levoit Core Mini air purifier: $42 (save $8)
Best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals
It is the middle of summer, but it is never too early to start shopping for your kid's fall and winter wear, especially when there are great sales going on. Bogs boots are 100% waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your kids jumping in puddles or running through the snow. These hardy boots are on sale right now for up to 52% off.
- Timex Weekender 38mm unisex watch: $29 (save $20)
- Shirts and dresses from SheIn, SweatyRocks and Floerns: Up to 30% off
- Levi's apparel and accessories: Up to 55% off
- Adidas apparel, footwear and accessories: Up to 40% off
- Baby apparel from Gerber, Hanes, Burt's Bees and more: Up to 46% off
- New Balance shoes and apparel: Up to 43% off
- Victoria's Secret Bombshell Lotion: $17 (save $8)
- Beauty deals from Laneige, Grande Cosmetics, and more: Up to 40% off
- Crest teeth whitening and Oral-B electric toothbrushes: Up to 40% off
- Watches from Citizen, Bulova, Invicta, and more: Up to $170 off
- Manscaped body groomers: 29% off
- Crocs: Up to 30% off
Best Prime Day health and fitness deals
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fitness tracker that works with both Android and iOS to monitor calories burned, steps taken and is touchscreen compatible. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 164 feet and has a long battery life with up to 144 hours of use. This fitness watch is just $110, $40 off from its original price.
- Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test five-pack: $35 (save $15)
- Key Nutrients electrolyte powder: $35 (save $7)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry test: $99 (save $100)
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test: $59 (save $60)
- Fitness essentials from Amazon Brands: Up to 31% off
- Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test: $119 (save $40)
- NordicTrack T Series treadmills: Up to $300 off
Best Prime Day toy deals
Whether you need some extra toys for keeping the kids entertained this summer or you fancy filling out the family games collection, Amazon has a ton of options for you. Various Nerf guns and accessories are on sale right now and a bunch of popular Hasbro games like Connect 4, Clue, and Guess Who are also discounted steeply.
- Funko Pops: From $5
- Star Wars toys and apparel: Up to 30% off
- Arts and craft toys from Crayola and more: Up to 30% off
- Disney toys and apparel: Up to 42% off
- Learning and technology toys: Up to 46% off
- Play-Doh and Playskool toys: Up to 30% off
- Banzai outdoor toys: Up to 35% off
- Party games and puzzles: From $3
- Barbie and Polly Pocket toys: From $6
- Toys from Hot Wheels, Mega and more: Up to 48% off
- LOL Surprise toys: From Up to 30% off
Best Prime Day everyday essentials deals
There's a huge selection of essential everyday products on sale at Amazon right now meaning you can save on the things you regularly buy. Whether it's paper towels, baby wipes, allergy supplements, seasoning or coffee pods, you can claw back some cash in so many different ways today.
- Presto! paper towels, 12-pack: $25 (save $4)
- Presto! toilet paper: $19 (save $6)
- Amazon Basics tall kitchen trash bags: $12 (save $4)
- Mama Bear baby wipes: $14 (save $4)
- Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen tablets: $8 (save $7)
- Solimo adult multivitamin: $6 (save $4)
- Solimo liquid hand soap: $5 (save $2)
- Happy Belly Chai Latte tea pods: $9 (save $5)
- Amazon Basics body wash: $11 (save $5)
- Presto! laundry detergent: $16 (save $3)
- Amazon Basics cotton balls: $8 (save $2)
- Amazon Basics moisturizing hand sanitizer: $9 (save $3)