109 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Save on Fire TV, Laptops, Essentials and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is here and there are hundreds of thousands of deals to shop during the 48-hour sale. With deals on everything from tech and gaming to home, fitness and fashion, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. To save you trawling the pages of Amazon for the best Prime Day deals (plus competing sales at the likes of Best Buy and Target) we've done the hard work of rounding up the best deals Prime Day has to offer below. We'll keep this list updated as more of the best Prime day deals go live over the coming hours.

Best Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Amazon started making its own Fire TVs in recent years, not to be confused with its popular Fire TV Sticks. These are full TV sets that come in a range of sizes, from 43 to 75 inches. The Omni Series is a 4K smart TV with HDR that offers hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and much more. At these discounts, they are a great option for anyone looking for a large-screen TV at a discounted price.

Amazon You have your choice of three different colored Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20, or add a free smart bulb (which, to be clear, you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.

Best Prime Day home deals

Hamilton Beach If you love to cook, then a dedicated rice cooker is one of the most important gadgets you can have in your kitchen. This compact Hamilton Beach rice cooker can cook up to eight cups at once and is small enough that it won't crowd your countertop. It also comes with a versatile steam basket that you can use to rinse your rice before cooking, or steam dumplings and more to perfection.

CamelBak Making sure you're hydrated is one of the most important parts of staying healthy, and that's especially true as we head into some of the hottest weeks of the year. And carrying a reusable water bottle with you is one of the easiest ways to make sure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. This 20-ounce CamelBak is made of durable stainless steel, and features double-walled insulation to make sure your drinks stay icy cold (or piping hot) for hours on end. Plus, it comes in over a dozen different colors so you can find one that matches your style.

Best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals

Amazon It is the middle of summer, but it is never too early to start shopping for your kid's fall and winter wear, especially when there are great sales going on. Bogs boots are 100% waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your kids jumping in puddles or running through the snow. These hardy boots are on sale right now for up to 52% off.

Best Prime Day health and fitness deals

Fitbit The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fitness tracker that works with both Android and iOS to monitor calories burned, steps taken and is touchscreen compatible. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 164 feet and has a long battery life with up to 144 hours of use. This fitness watch is just $110, $40 off from its original price.

Best Prime Day toy deals

Nerf Whether you need some extra toys for keeping the kids entertained this summer or you fancy filling out the family games collection, Amazon has a ton of options for you. Various Nerf guns and accessories are on sale right now and a bunch of popular Hasbro games like Connect 4, Clue, and Guess Who are also discounted steeply.

Best Prime Day everyday essentials deals

CNET There's a huge selection of essential everyday products on sale at Amazon right now meaning you can save on the things you regularly buy. Whether it's paper towels, baby wipes, allergy supplements, seasoning or coffee pods, you can claw back some cash in so many different ways today.