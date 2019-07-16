CNET también está disponible en español.

Wellness

Grab these Prime Day health and fitness deals while you still can

Price cuts on AncestryDNA, Philips Sonicare -- and an elliptical machine for you desk!

There's still plenty of time to get in on the Prime Day 2019 action, with huge deals that run through Tuesday. The sale is an opportune time to consider investing in products that make you feel good, whether on a fitness, wellness or overall awareness level. Here are some standout deals that can be yours for as much as half off the original price.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test: $49

Save $50
Amazon

If you were ever curious about what might happen if you self-administered a genetic ethnicity test, this Prime Day deal will give you over half off to try it out at a much better price. See CNET's complete directory of DNA testing kits for more info.

$49.00 at AncestryDNA via Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush: $196

Save $84

When you're ready to get really serious about oral care, this rechargeable toothbrush has five different modes and a travel case that charges it up. This Prime Day deal offers 30% off the original price.

$195.00 at Amazon

Cubii Jr. Desk Elliptical: $199

Save $80

Eliminate the old excuse that you're working and can't exercise with this quiet, under-the-desk elliptical unit with eight levels of resistance. Originally priced at $279, it's now dipped just below $200 for Prime Day.

$199.00 at Cubii via Amazon
